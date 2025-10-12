  1. Residential Customers
After defeat against Albania Resignation of Serbia's national team coach Stojkovic

SDA

12.10.2025 - 08:24

Fed up after defeat against Albania: Serbia's national team coach Dragan Stojkovic resigned after Saturday evening's match
Keystone

Serbian national team coach Dragan Stojkovic has announced his resignation following the 1-0 home defeat to Albania in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Keystone-SDA

12.10.2025, 09:03

"This defeat should not have happened and I take responsibility for it," said Stojkovic at the post-match press conference in Leskovac. "I'm here to face the consequences." The result was "really bad, I didn't expect it", he noted.

He added that he had handed over his resignation to the president and general secretary of the Serbian association. "I will not be traveling to Andorra to coach the team." Serbia will play their next qualifier there on Tuesday. It only occupies 3rd place in Group K behind England and Albania.

The 60-year-old former midfielder Stojkovic has been in charge of the Serbian team since 2021.

