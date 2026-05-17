FC Zurich says goodbye to its great identification figure: Yanick Brecher ends his career at the age of 32. Tears flow at the emotional farewell at the Letzigrund. The blue Sport experts Rolf Fringer and Timm Klose already have doubts about his definitive retirement.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Yanick Brecher received an emotional farewell at the last home game of his career at the Letzigrund. The FCZ captain symbolically hung his gloves on the goal net during his substitution and was celebrated with a standing ovation.

The blue Sport experts Rolf Fringer and Timm Klose believe the retirement was premature. They believe Brecher would be good enough for the Super League for several more years. Show more

In the 87th minute at the Letzigrund, the time has come: Yanick Brecher is substituted. The captain symbolically takes off his gloves and hangs them on the net of his own goal. The entire stadium rises to its feet and applauds. The Zurich legend is bid farewell after 321 Super League games (all for FCZ) to loud chants of "Brecher".

"The last few days have been a cruel headache," admits Brecher in an interview with blue Sport. The recognition and choreography from the fans was "surreal" and it will probably take him weeks to process it, says the 32-year-old. "It's nice to be able to end my career like this," says Brecher.

He had been harboring thoughts of retiring for some time. In the past season, Brecher battled with the 20-year-old Huber for the number 1 position. "During the season, the question soon arose as to whether I would stay as number 2. But I quickly knew that I wouldn't be happy doing that for a year," says the 1.94-metre goalkeeper.

Championship title as the crowning glory

When he extended his contract by five years in 2022, he buried his ambitions abroad and decided to end his career at FCZ. That's why it suits him, even now after the last match, says Brecher.

He has "an incredible number of memories" with the club close to his heart. "The championship title (2022) after the difficult time as captain at the youth club, being able to lift the trophy was the absolute highlight," he looks back and also highlights the European Cup evenings and the three cup victories.

Now he is going on vacation "to get away from football". After that, he will work as an FCZ ambassador at events, but the details are still open.

Sommer as a counter-example

For the blue Sport experts, however, his retirement is not yet set in stone. Rolf Fringer, who trained Brecher 14 years ago as a young talent at FCZ, can hardly believe the "loss of the greatest identification figure". "With his quality, at the age of 32, in his prime as a goalkeeper, he's too young," summarizes Fringer, recalling Inter goalkeeper Yann Sommer. "He's 37 years old and doesn't want to stop. Yanick Brecher would easily have five good years ahead of him. I wouldn't be surprised if it wasn't permanent," says the former national team coach.

As head of sport at a Swiss club, Timm Klose would also "call in two or three weeks to find out more." For the former FCB defender, Brecher is also "too young, even if a youngster has pushed behind him. He is still good enough to play at this level," Klose states.