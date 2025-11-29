Reto Ziegler (39) talks openly about the difficult farewell to professional football, his best moments and his next big mission.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After 22 years as a professional footballer, Reto Ziegler has retired and is now embarking on a coaching career that will bring him increasing fulfillment.

Stops such as Sampdoria Genoa and emotional experiences such as the derby goal for Fenerbahçe or the cup win with FC Sion were particularly formative for him.

For his new career as a coach, Ziegler wants to draw on the experience he gained during his playing days, influenced by coaches such as Delneri, Hitzfeld and Conte, without losing his own line. Show more

Reto Ziegler has got to know 14 clubs in his long career. He has played for Tottenham, HSV, Fenerbahçe, Lok Moscow, Juventus, Dallas - and of course in Switzerland, most recently in Sion. At the age of 39, the defender drew a line in the sand last summer.

He needed time to take this step, Ziegler reveals in an interview with blue Sport. After more than two decades as a professional, retiring was anything but easy. "It wasn't easy to stop after 22 years," says the former national team defender. The first few months were characterized by hope, doubt - and a residual spark of maybe making it again after all. "I continued to train and still had the inner hope of getting another chance somewhere because I still felt fit."

Reto Ziegler played the most games at FC Sion (162). He played in Valais between 2015 and 2017 and between 2023 and 2025. He now works as an assistant coach for Sion's U21 team. Keystone

At the same time, a new path came to the fore: Ziegler wanted to launch a coaching career. "The diplomas take up time," he explains. He wavered for a long time between continuing and reorienting himself. Today he knows: "I am convinced that I made the right decision. I'm happy now." He is currently co-coach of FC Sion's U21 team.

Sampdoria as home - and a derby for the ages

What Ziegler misses most is what makes professional football so unique: "The adrenaline, the duels on the pitch, the emotions. I'll probably never experience it like that again, not even as a coach." Nevertheless, gratitude prevails. "I was able to play football at a high level for 22 years. I'm happy with what I've achieved."

Ziegler's most formative time in sport was spent in Italy. "In sporting terms, it was with Sampdoria Genoa. That's where I became a professional, a left-back." Thanks to this development, he made it to the World Cup in South Africa in 2010.

Ziegler looks back fondly on his time at Sampdoria. Keystone

Turkey also remains unforgettable for him: "The derbies in Istanbul were very special." And one moment still stands out to this day: his only goal for Fenerbahçe - in the derby against Besiktas, of all places. "Many Fener fans still contact me today just because of my goal back then. The fans are very passionate and emotional."

He also has particularly emotional memories of winning the cup with FC Sion. "In Switzerland, winning a cup with Sion is certainly one of the best things you can do. I don't know if the emotions are the same when you win the cup with Basel or YB. It's something incredible."

Formative coaches - and a teammate who will never be forgotten

When Ziegler talks about special personalities, one name immediately comes to mind: Antonio Cassano. "He was incredibly strong," he says. Challenging in character, but "very funny" as a team-mate. And: "We experienced a lot, but I can't say most of it on camera."

His coaches also left a big mark. Especially Luigi Del Neri at Sampdoria: "He taught me the work of a defender, showed me the details of how to defend properly. That's how I really got to enjoy it." But Ottmar Hitzfeld also influenced him in the national team. He took something from all of them.

It was a lot of fun with him," says Ziegler about Ottmar Hitzfeld. Keystone

It's no secret that Ziegler wants to be on the touchline himself in the future. He draws inspiration from his own career. "I want to go my own way, but also take with me the things I've seen over the years." Antonio Conte in particular has impressed him: "How much we ran at Juve in pre-season ... I haven't seen that anywhere else."

