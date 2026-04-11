Since his return to FC Aarau, Shkelqim Vladi is suddenly scoring again. He reveals to blue Sport why he feels so comfortable in Aarau, what he found difficult in the Super League and whether he can imagine staying for the long term.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Shkelqim Vladi has impressed since his return to FC Aarau with nine goals in eleven games.

After difficult spells at Lugano and St. Gallen, the 25-year-old has regained his former strength at Aarau thanks to his confidence and well-being.

Vladi possibly still sees his future in Aarau and above all wants to achieve promotion with the team. Show more

Shkelqim Vladi has been back at FC Aarau since the winter. And how. Since his return to Brügglifeld, he has already scored nine times in eleven games. He has scored seven goals in the last six games.

"I feel extremely comfortable. The club, the fans, the people, everything just fits here," Vladi enthuses about Aarau in an interview with blue Sport. In fact, the 25-year-old has almost only been able to show his qualities here so far.

Difficult position in the Super League

Looking back: Vladi left Aarau in 2023 after one and a half successful years and wanted to take the next step in the Super League. He moved to Lugano in the top flight for a good 700,000 francs.

But two difficult years were to follow. The striker was never really able to gain a foothold in Ticino. "It certainly wasn't easy. A new language, new surroundings and a new team," he says looking back. Nevertheless, he looks back positively on his time at Lugano. Because he was able to develop enormously.

Last summer, he was finally loaned out to St. Gallen. But Vladi also had a difficult time in eastern Switzerland, scoring just one goal in the first half of the season.

Joy found again

To regain his confidence, he returned to Aarau in the winter. Lugano loaned him to the Challenge League until the summer. And immediately the knot burst again.

"I can feel the confidence of the coach and the whole club here," he says, explaining his successful return. He has also worked on his physique. "I've rediscovered the joy of football here."

Best goal ratio in 45 years

Vladi could also imagine staying at Aarau in the long term. But above all else now: "We want to achieve promotion. I want to help the team and give something back to the fans and the club."

If he continues to score like this, he could be FCA's big trump card in the promotion race. Incidentally, he is historically good at Aarau: with a good 0.59 goals per game, he has the best goal rate of any Aarau player in the last 45 years.