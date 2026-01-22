Memories of 2014: The FCB players around Marco Streller (right) celebrate a goal in Salzburg. Keystone

In the battle to advance to the knockout phase of the Europa League, FC Basel face Salzburg on Thursday (21:00 live on blue Sport). The clash is reminiscent of 2014.

Keystone-SDA SDA

After six points from their first six games and 26th place in the interim rankings, FCB are now facing a challenge in Austria. The same applies to Red Bull Salzburg, who have only won one game and have just three points.

Neither team is doing well this season. Supporters and close observers blame the fact that the Austrian giants, who have not won a title in the last two years, are at the top of their domestic league more on the weakness of their rivals than their own strength. In the winter, the club also let Petar Ratkov, its top scorer to date with twelve goals, leave for Lazio Rome.

Otele back with the team

At FC Basel, five players - Metinho, Keigo Tsunemoto, Moritz Broschinski, Ibrahim Salah and Finn van Breemen - did not make the trip on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Philip Otele is back with the team and could make his first appearance of the year. The 26-year-old Nigerian, who was one of the key players on the way to the championship title in the previous season, is also the subject of transfer rumors.

The Salzburg team includes Enrique Aguilar, a former Basel junior. With two partial appearances each in the Europa League, championship and cup, the 18-year-old attacking player's influence is still limited.

Yakin's excitement after the win

The reunion between the two clubs brings back memories of the last clash twelve years ago, which the Austrians remember in a negative light. In the round of 16 of the Europa League in 2014, FCB, coached by Murat Yakin, won 2:1 in Salzburg after a goalless first leg. After going behind early on, the Basel fans forced a ten-minute stoppage in play by repeatedly throwing objects in the direction of the opposing players.

The stoppage after around half an hour helped the Basel team to get back on their feet. They turned the game around in the second half with goals from Marco Streller and Gaston Sauro. When asked about the incidents that led to the interruption, Yakin was tempted to make the following comment afterwards, which caused a frown not only in Austria: "The fans are a great support for us." FCB had to make do without spectators at home against Valencia in the next round.