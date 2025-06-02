National team coach Pia Sundhage demands more aggression KEYSTONE

After the 4-0 defeat against France, the Swiss national team will face Norway on Tuesday. Géraldine Reuteler and Pia Sundhage answer questions from the media ahead of the game.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team still has a chance of avoiding relegation from League A after the 4-0 defeat against France on the last matchday. However, a win is definitely needed.

Géraldine Reuteler and Pia Sundhage talk about a lack of aggression the day before the clash. Show more

Sundhage and Reuteler about...

... the 0:4 against France

Sundhage: "We're not happy about the performance against France. Now we hope that Norway will have to pay for it. We've talked a lot about the fact that we have to be aggressive. We have good positions, but we have to be more aggressive so that we win the ball higher and are closer to the opponent's goal. We have to get out of our comfort zone.

Reuteler: I would have loved to have played (Reuteler was missing due to suspension, ed.). I suffered in the stands, they played us up against the wall a bit. We have to learn from that. We lack aggression. When we're there, we have to really go for it.

... about the lack of aggression

Sundhage: You can train that. You can always give feedback in training and let the players play in a competitive environment. But it's about the whole team, not about individual players.

Reuteler: Sometimes we're a bit too sweet. That's a bit of a Swiss mentality. But we have to change that. It starts in training. You also have to set an example in games and maybe knock one over. That didn't happen against France either, we can certainly do better.

Geraldine Reuteler and her colleagues want to show a reaction. Keystone

... about Norway and the opening game of the European Championship

Sundhage: If we get a good result, we get a lot of confidence. But we can't think about the game after next, we're here now and have to put in a good performance. We have to move forward step by step. The players don't know who will be at the European Championships. I've always said that there are no guarantees.

Reuteler: We've always had very good phases in the last few games. It's a process. We still have enough time before the European Championships to prepare.