Geraldine Reuteler scores for Eintracht Frankfurt in the main rehearsal before the start of the Bundesliga Keystone

Keystone-SDA's overview of current events in women's football in Switzerland and a look at the Nati players' performances in the foreign leagues.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Swiss Cup

KANTERSIEGE. None of the teams in the Women's Super League showed any weakness in the first round of the Swiss Cup. Rapperswil-Jona and Basel celebrated the biggest victories, beating Zürisee United (1st) and Villars-sur-Glâne (2nd int) 16-0 respectively. Zurich (15-0 against Mutschellen (3rd)), St. Gallen (13-0 against Bühler (2nd)) and Servette Chênois (11-1 against Sissach (1st)) also won by double digits. The 19-year-old Nevia Stoob, who joined the FCZ women from Rapperswil-Jona in the summer, and Servette's Polish newcomer Magdalena Sobal (on loan from Juventus) scored five goals. Swiss champions Young Boys and the defeated finalists Grasshoppers enjoyed a bye in the first round.

Women's Super League

ROUND 2. The Women's Super League continues next Friday with the 2nd round. The leaders Grasshoppers, who have already won twice due to an early game, will face Thun at home. The match of the round is the clash between record champions Zurich and Young Boys on Saturday.

Swiss women in foreign leagues

GERMANY. Smilla Vallotto missed out on winning the Supercup for the first time with Wolfsburg. As in 2024, the team from Lower Saxony lost to double winners Bayern Munich, this time 2:4. 21-year-old Vallotto, who joined Wolfsburg this season from Swedish team Hammarby, was substituted in the 84th minute with the score at 1:4.

GERMANY II. Eintracht Frankfurt, featuring the Swiss trio of Géraldine Reuteler, Nadine Riesen and Noemi Ivelj, lost 4-2 to French champions Lyon in their final test match before the start of the Bundesliga on September 5. Reuteler, who was named the best player in all three of Switzerland's preliminary round matches at the home European Championships, scored in the 39th minute to make it 2-3. 1. FC Köln, on the other hand, successfully completed their main test with a 1-0 win against Utrecht. The winning goal was scored by Switzerland's Lydia Andrade.

ENGLAND. The championship has not yet started in England either. However, there is a rumor about Lia Wälti, the captain of the Swiss national team, who is currently recovering from an operation for an abscess. Juventus Turin are said to be making intensive efforts to sign the Arsenal midfielder. Wälti has played for the Champions League winners since 2018 and still has a contract until 2026.

SPAIN. FC Barcelona started the season with an 8-0 home win against newly promoted Alhama. The 18-year-old Sydney Schertenleib from Zurich watched her team's gala from the substitutes' bench. The Catalans are aiming for their seventh championship title in a row. Meanwhile, defender Laia Ballesté had a difficult evening with Espanyol Barcelona in their 5-0 home defeat against Atletico Madrid. Ballesté received a yellow card in the 65th minute.