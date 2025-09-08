Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport gives you an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

Livia Peng has fulfilled a dream with her move to Chelsea. However, England's European Championship heroine Hannah Hampton is standing in front of her. Chelsea beat Manchester City 2:1 in the season opener.

Manchester City Iman Beney

Beney moved from champions YB to Man City in the summer. The big moment came in the 85th minute: Beney came on for Vivianne Miedema and made her debut. The result remains the same.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Aston Villa start the season with a 0-0 draw against Brighton. Maritz plays at left-back.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

Leila Wandeler was the big surprise in the Swiss European Championship squad and immediately made a name for herself. After the tournament, she moved from Lyon to West Ham. There she sat on the bench for the season opener (0:1 against Tottenham).

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

Piubel, who was not called up for the European Championship, is in the starting eleven at West Ham. She was substituted in the 63rd minute with the score at 0-0.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Bühler missed the European Championships through injury and will also be absent for Tottenham's season opener.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

Xhemaili scores the only goal of the game against Eccelsior. She heads a cross into the net and almost doubles her tally shortly afterwards.

🇩🇪 Germany

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Frankfurt start the new season with a 5:0 win against SGS Essen. Reuteler has maintained her strong European Championship form, providing the assist for 1:0 and scoring the 2:0 and 4:0 herself.

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Riesen was toying with a move due to a lack of match practice, but is now benefiting from the major upheaval. She is in the starting eleven at the start of the season and plays throughout.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj joined Frankfurt from GC in the summer. She was substituted in the 70th minute against SGS Essen with the score at 4:0 and got her first taste of Bundesliga action.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto's Bundesliga debut was less than pleasing. She was substituted after just over an hour against HSV with the score at 3-1, but the final score was 3-3. Hamburg's third goal was scored in the 7th minute of stoppage time and there were serious doubts as to whether the ball was actually behind the line(see the video for the scene).

Hoffenheim Naomi Luyet

YB champion Luyet missed the European Championship because she was not yet at 100 percent. Now she wants to attack in the Bundesliga. Hoffenheim start the new season on Monday against Carl Zeiss Jena.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

Freiburg have five Swiss players under contract, but Stierli is the only one to start the season opener. She put in a decent performance in the 1:1 draw against Werder Bremen.

Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Striker Fölmli is substituted in the 77th minute, but hits the back of the net shortly afterwards.

Freiburg Aurélie Csillag

Csillag moved from Basel to Freiburg. She was substituted in the 63rd minute with the score at 1-0. The game ends 1:1.

Freiburg Alena Bienz

Bienz joined Freiburg from Cologne. Like Csillag, she was substituted after just over an hour.

Freiburg Leela Egli

Egli is not substituted.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Herzog, who was dropped as the number 1 in the national team shortly before the European Championship, celebrates a 2-0 win with Leipzig against Cologne.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Lara Marti tore her cruciate ligament during the European Championship preparation camp. She will be out for a long time.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Nadine Böhi, number 3 in the national team, moved from St.Gallen to Union Berlin in the summer. She is missing from the squad for the season opener (1:1 against Nuremberg).

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Arfaoui was substituted at half-time against Freiburg and played a major part in the equalizer. She launched her teammate with a through pass, who could only be stopped with a foul in the penalty area. Mühlhaus converted the penalty.

1st FC Cologne Lydia Andrade

Andrade faces former club Leipzig in the season opener. She is substituted in the 60th minute with the score at 0:1.

1st FC Cologne Ella Touon

Touon, who joined Cologne from SKN St. Pölten, sits on the bench for the season opener.

1st FC Cologne Irina Fuchs

The 19-year-old goalkeeper was only a substitute at FC Basel, but she is now a substitute at Cologne too.

Carl Zeiss Jena Elena Mühlemann

The 22-year-old goalkeeper joins Carl Zeiss Jena from Frankfurt (2nd team). She will start the season on Monday with a home match against Hoffenheim.

1st FC Nuremberg Lara Meroni

Meroni has torn the inner ligament of her elbow and had to go under the knife. She is expected to be out for several weeks.

Nuremberg Lourdes Romero

Romero moved from Sturm Graz to Nuremberg. The 22-year-old goalkeeper was on the bench for the 1:1 draw against Union Berlin.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Barcelona sweep Athletic Bilbao off the pitch with 8:1. Schertenleib is substituted in the 57th minute with the score at 5:1, but does not score a goal.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

Ballesté plays through in the 1-1 draw against Deportivo La Coruña. She receives a yellow card in stoppage time.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

Nati captain Lia Wälti leaves Arsenal after seven years. On Saturday, she was bid farewell by the fans at the Emirates Stadium before the game. In future, she will be pulling the strings in midfield at Juventus Turin.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris sits on the bench during the 0:1 in the Cup match against Lazio Roma.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

AS Roma celebrate a 1-0 win against AC Milan in the Cup. Pilgrim was substituted in the 78th minute and scored the only goal of the game one minute later.

Como Alisha Lehmann

Lehmann moved from Juventus to Como in the summer. In the cup game against Genoa at the weekend, she was substituted in the 65th minute. She made three dangerous saves, but failed to score.

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

The 21-year-old goalkeeper moved from FCZ to Sassuolo. She is not (yet) first choice there.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Dijon lose 0:2 against FC Paris in the season opener. Terchoun does not make a big impression until her substitution in the 73rd minute.

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

She no longer played a major role at AS Roma and so the 32-year-old moved to Strasbourg this summer. She played in the 2:2 draw against Le Havre.

🇺🇲 USA

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Crnogorcevic was substituted five minutes before the end of the 2-0 defeat against Washington. It was her first competitive appearance since the European Championship quarter-final against Spain.

Houston Dash Ramona Bachmann

Bachmann suffered a torn cruciate ligament during the European Championship preparations. She will be out for some time. It is questionable whether she will even return to Houston Dash afterwards.

Tampa Bay Sun Sandrine Mauron

Mauron moved from Servette to the Tampa Bay Sun after the European Championships. She scored a goal in her first partial appearance. She was not substituted at the weekend.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

Inauen is fighting for a place in the Champions League with Valerenga. The next hurdle on the way to the top flight is the first leg against Ferencvaros Budapest on Thursday.