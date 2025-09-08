Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport gives you an overview of the Swiss female footballers abroad.
🏴 England
Chelsea
Livia Peng
Livia Peng has fulfilled a dream with her move to Chelsea. However, England's European Championship heroine Hannah Hampton is standing in front of her. Chelsea beat Manchester City 2:1 in the season opener.
Manchester City
Iman Beney
Beney moved from champions YB to Man City in the summer. The big moment came in the 85th minute: Beney came on for Vivianne Miedema and made her debut. The result remains the same.
Aston Villa
Noelle Maritz
Aston Villa start the season with a 0-0 draw against Brighton. Maritz plays at left-back.
West Ham United
Leila Wandeler
Leila Wandeler was the big surprise in the Swiss European Championship squad and immediately made a name for herself. After the tournament, she moved from Lyon to West Ham. There she sat on the bench for the season opener (0:1 against Tottenham).
West Ham United
Seraina Piubel
Piubel, who was not called up for the European Championship, is in the starting eleven at West Ham. She was substituted in the 63rd minute with the score at 0-0.
Tottenham
Luana Bühler
Bühler missed the European Championships through injury and will also be absent for Tottenham's season opener.
🇳🇱 Netherlands
PSV Eindhoven
Riola Xhemaili
Xhemaili scores the only goal of the game against Eccelsior. She heads a cross into the net and almost doubles her tally shortly afterwards.
🇩🇪 Germany
Frankfurt
Géraldine Reuteler
Frankfurt start the new season with a 5:0 win against SGS Essen. Reuteler has maintained her strong European Championship form, providing the assist for 1:0 and scoring the 2:0 and 4:0 herself.
Frankfurt
Nadine Riesen
Riesen was toying with a move due to a lack of match practice, but is now benefiting from the major upheaval. She is in the starting eleven at the start of the season and plays throughout.
Frankfurt
Noemi Ivelj
Ivelj joined Frankfurt from GC in the summer. She was substituted in the 70th minute against SGS Essen with the score at 4:0 and got her first taste of Bundesliga action.
Wolfsburg
Smilla Vallotto
Vallotto's Bundesliga debut was less than pleasing. She was substituted after just over an hour against HSV with the score at 3-1, but the final score was 3-3. Hamburg's third goal was scored in the 7th minute of stoppage time and there were serious doubts as to whether the ball was actually behind the line(see the video for the scene).
Hoffenheim
Naomi Luyet
YB champion Luyet missed the European Championship because she was not yet at 100 percent. Now she wants to attack in the Bundesliga. Hoffenheim start the new season on Monday against Carl Zeiss Jena.
Freiburg
Julia Stierli
Freiburg have five Swiss players under contract, but Stierli is the only one to start the season opener. She put in a decent performance in the 1:1 draw against Werder Bremen.
Freiburg
Svenja Fölmli
Striker Fölmli is substituted in the 77th minute, but hits the back of the net shortly afterwards.
Freiburg
Aurélie Csillag
Csillag moved from Basel to Freiburg. She was substituted in the 63rd minute with the score at 1-0. The game ends 1:1.
Freiburg
Alena Bienz
Bienz joined Freiburg from Cologne. Like Csillag, she was substituted after just over an hour.
Freiburg
Leela Egli
Egli is not substituted.
RB Leipzig
Elvira Herzog
Herzog, who was dropped as the number 1 in the national team shortly before the European Championship, celebrates a 2-0 win with Leipzig against Cologne.
RB Leipzig
Lara Marti
Lara Marti tore her cruciate ligament during the European Championship preparation camp. She will be out for a long time.
Union Berlin
Nadine Böhi
Nadine Böhi, number 3 in the national team, moved from St.Gallen to Union Berlin in the summer. She is missing from the squad for the season opener (1:1 against Nuremberg).
Werder Bremen
Amira Arfaoui
Arfaoui was substituted at half-time against Freiburg and played a major part in the equalizer. She launched her teammate with a through pass, who could only be stopped with a foul in the penalty area. Mühlhaus converted the penalty.
1st FC Cologne
Lydia Andrade
Andrade faces former club Leipzig in the season opener. She is substituted in the 60th minute with the score at 0:1.
1st FC Cologne
Ella Touon
Touon, who joined Cologne from SKN St. Pölten, sits on the bench for the season opener.
1st FC Cologne
Irina Fuchs
The 19-year-old goalkeeper was only a substitute at FC Basel, but she is now a substitute at Cologne too.
Carl Zeiss Jena
Elena Mühlemann
The 22-year-old goalkeeper joins Carl Zeiss Jena from Frankfurt (2nd team). She will start the season on Monday with a home match against Hoffenheim.
1st FC Nuremberg
Lara Meroni
Meroni has torn the inner ligament of her elbow and had to go under the knife. She is expected to be out for several weeks.
Nuremberg
Lourdes Romero
Romero moved from Sturm Graz to Nuremberg. The 22-year-old goalkeeper was on the bench for the 1:1 draw against Union Berlin.
🇪🇸 Spain
Barcelona
Sydney Schertenleib
Barcelona sweep Athletic Bilbao off the pitch with 8:1. Schertenleib is substituted in the 57th minute with the score at 5:1, but does not score a goal.
RCD Espanyol
Laia Ballesté
Ballesté plays through in the 1-1 draw against Deportivo La Coruña. She receives a yellow card in stoppage time.
🇮🇹 Italy
Juventus Turin
Lia Wälti
Nati captain Lia Wälti leaves Arsenal after seven years. On Saturday, she was bid farewell by the fans at the Emirates Stadium before the game. In future, she will be pulling the strings in midfield at Juventus Turin.
Juventus Turin
Viola Calligaris
Calligaris sits on the bench during the 0:1 in the Cup match against Lazio Roma.
AS Roma
Alayah Pilgrim
AS Roma celebrate a 1-0 win against AC Milan in the Cup. Pilgrim was substituted in the 78th minute and scored the only goal of the game one minute later.
Como
Alisha Lehmann
Lehmann moved from Juventus to Como in the summer. In the cup game against Genoa at the weekend, she was substituted in the 65th minute. She made three dangerous saves, but failed to score.
US Sassuolo
Noemi Benz
The 21-year-old goalkeeper moved from FCZ to Sassuolo. She is not (yet) first choice there.
🇫🇷 France
Dijon
Meriame Terchoun
Dijon lose 0:2 against FC Paris in the season opener. Terchoun does not make a big impression until her substitution in the 73rd minute.
RC Strasbourg
Eseosa Aigbogun
She no longer played a major role at AS Roma and so the 32-year-old moved to Strasbourg this summer. She played in the 2:2 draw against Le Havre.
🇺🇲 USA
Seattle Reign
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
Crnogorcevic was substituted five minutes before the end of the 2-0 defeat against Washington. It was her first competitive appearance since the European Championship quarter-final against Spain.
Houston Dash
Ramona Bachmann
Bachmann suffered a torn cruciate ligament during the European Championship preparations. She will be out for some time. It is questionable whether she will even return to Houston Dash afterwards.
Tampa Bay Sun
Sandrine Mauron
Mauron moved from Servette to the Tampa Bay Sun after the European Championships. She scored a goal in her first partial appearance. She was not substituted at the weekend.
🇳🇴 Norway
Valerenga
Naina Inauen
Inauen is fighting for a place in the Champions League with Valerenga. The next hurdle on the way to the top flight is the first leg against Ferencvaros Budapest on Thursday.