Switzerland loses the opening game of the home European Championship in Basel. In front of 34,063 spectators, the Swiss lost 2:1 to Norway at St. Jakob-Park. Quotes on the game.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Nadine Riesen gave national coach Pia Sundhage's team a highly deserved lead in the 28th minute. A header from Norway's star striker Ada Hegerberg (54') and an own goal from Julia Stierli (58') brought about an unfortunate turnaround for Switzerland in a mixed second half. The Nati players have mixed feelings after the opening defeat. On the one hand they were thrilled by the atmosphere in the stadium, on the other they were disappointed with the result.

Géraldine Reuteler: "We played very well in the first half. Then we conceded some annoying goals. We gave everything right to the end. It's annoying that we left the pitch as losers. The atmosphere was great, even during the warm-up. It was great fun to play in front of this crowd. Now we have to take all the good things into the next game. Nothing is lost yet." And she is annoyed about a missed chance in the 83rd minute: "I have to take it, then it's 2:2."

Lia Wälti: "We deserved more. We had more chances than the Norwegians. We played some great football today. It was goosebumps in the stadium for the whole 90 minutes. We just didn't score the goals. That makes the difference at this level. We can't blame ourselves much, except that we were really poor at the back a few times."

Lia Wälti leads the national team as captain. Keystone

Pia Sundhage: "I'm very disappointed. First of all, there was a great atmosphere in the stadium. We felt the support of the fans. And we scored a goal. I'm not happy about the two goals Norway scored, nor about the eight minutes of stoppage time. My players showed with the way they played and their attitude that they were ready to take two steps forward."

