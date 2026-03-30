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Power without end Reuteler is the first woman to win the MVP of the Year award

SDA

30.3.2026 - 04:10

The first woman to receive the MVP of the Year award: Géraldine Reuteler.
The first woman to receive the MVP of the Year award: Géraldine Reuteler.
Keystone

Géraldine Reuteler was the face of the Swiss national team at the home European Championships. Now the footballer is the first woman in Swiss team sport to be named "MVP of the Year".

Keystone-SDA

30.03.2026, 04:10

30.03.2026, 06:59

Her talent is undisputed, her performances have been striking for years. Whether in midfield or up front, Géraldine Reuteler is always an asset. But in the public eye, she has long been overshadowed by others. That changed with the home European Championships in the summer.

The 26-year-old from Nidwalden impressed with her running power, fighting spirit and intelligence and led the Swiss into their first quarter-final at a European Championship with important actions. She was voted "Player of the Match" by UEFA in all three group games - a first in the history of the European Championship, for both men and women. She scored the landmark 1-0 goal in the 2-0 win against Iceland and set up the decisive equalizer in the final group game against Finland.

The European Championship report card of the Nati stars. Reuteler with top marks ++ Newcomer surprises ++ Three players unsatisfactory

The European Championship report card of the Nati starsReuteler with top marks ++ Newcomer surprises ++ Three players unsatisfactory

With her honest, down-to-earth manner and ability to inspire her team-mates, Reuteler played her way into the hearts of the nation. She is also one of Eintracht Frankfurt's top performers in the Bundesliga and Champions League. The Swiss Footballer of the Year 2024 embodies fighting spirit and creativity in equal measure. She is an all-rounder through and through and is appreciated by everyone as a team player.

The winners of the "Sports Awards"
The winners of the

Ditaji Kambundji is Sportswoman of the Year. At the award ceremony she wears a dress she made herself, for which she also deserves an award.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

That's never happened before! Marco Odermatt is Sportsman of the Year for the fifth time.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

National team player Géraldine Reuteler receives the MVP of the Year 2025 award.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Bobsledder Debora Annen is the new "SRF 3 Best Talent Sport".

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

The Swiss men's national ice hockey team is Team of the Year. Lars Weibel, Patrick Fischer, Leonardo Genoni and Christian Marti (from left to right) accept the award. Switzerland won the silver medal at the World Championships.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Swiss wheelchair athlete Catherine Debrunner was named Paralympic Athlete of the Year after winning five gold medals and one silver at the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024 last year.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Patrick Fischer is Coach of the Year. He beat former national team coach Pia Sundhage and Florian Clivaz (athletics).

Image: Keystone

The winners of the "Sports Awards"
The winners of the

Ditaji Kambundji is Sportswoman of the Year. At the award ceremony she wears a dress she made herself, for which she also deserves an award.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

That's never happened before! Marco Odermatt is Sportsman of the Year for the fifth time.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

National team player Géraldine Reuteler receives the MVP of the Year 2025 award.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Bobsledder Debora Annen is the new "SRF 3 Best Talent Sport".

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

The Swiss men's national ice hockey team is Team of the Year. Lars Weibel, Patrick Fischer, Leonardo Genoni and Christian Marti (from left to right) accept the award. Switzerland won the silver medal at the World Championships.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Swiss wheelchair athlete Catherine Debrunner was named Paralympic Athlete of the Year after winning five gold medals and one silver at the Paralympic Games in Paris 2024 last year.

Image: Keystone

The winners of the

Patrick Fischer is Coach of the Year. He beat former national team coach Pia Sundhage and Florian Clivaz (athletics).

Image: Keystone

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