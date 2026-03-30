The first woman to receive the MVP of the Year award: Géraldine Reuteler. Keystone

Géraldine Reuteler was the face of the Swiss national team at the home European Championships. Now the footballer is the first woman in Swiss team sport to be named "MVP of the Year".

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Her talent is undisputed, her performances have been striking for years. Whether in midfield or up front, Géraldine Reuteler is always an asset. But in the public eye, she has long been overshadowed by others. That changed with the home European Championships in the summer.

The 26-year-old from Nidwalden impressed with her running power, fighting spirit and intelligence and led the Swiss into their first quarter-final at a European Championship with important actions. She was voted "Player of the Match" by UEFA in all three group games - a first in the history of the European Championship, for both men and women. She scored the landmark 1-0 goal in the 2-0 win against Iceland and set up the decisive equalizer in the final group game against Finland.

With her honest, down-to-earth manner and ability to inspire her team-mates, Reuteler played her way into the hearts of the nation. She is also one of Eintracht Frankfurt's top performers in the Bundesliga and Champions League. The Swiss Footballer of the Year 2024 embodies fighting spirit and creativity in equal measure. She is an all-rounder through and through and is appreciated by everyone as a team player.