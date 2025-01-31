Géraldine Reuteler scores Eintracht Frankfurt's women to victory in the top match of the round against Leverkusen, who were previously level on points. Bayern Munich could catch up with Frankfurt on points with a win against Leipzig on Sunday.

SDA

The 25-year-old Swiss international scored her team's decisive third goal in the 3:2 win against table rivals Bayer Leverkusen to clinch the final result. Prior to that, she had already prepared the 2:1.

Eintracht Frankfurt will therefore remain top of the Bundesliga table after the 13th round. However, the players of FC Bayern Munich could catch up with Eintracht on points if they win their away game against RB Leipzig on Sunday.

Reuteler, who was recently named Swiss Footballer of the Year, has a strong record of six goals and four assists after eleven appearances. Meanwhile, fellow national team player Nadine Riesen will not be playing. The 24-year-old has already alternated between the starting eleven, the substitutes' bench and partial appearances in the preliminary round.

