Bayern women's soccer players win top match - Gallery Bayern goalkeeper Ena Mahmutovic clears in front of Géraldine Reuteler. Image: Keystone Pernille Harder (center) celebrates for the Bayern women Image: dpa Frankfurt were on the losing end with Lara Prasnikar (right) Image: dpa Misses the chance to equalize: Lisanne Gräwe (right) Image: dpa Bayern women's soccer players win top match - Gallery Bayern goalkeeper Ena Mahmutovic clears in front of Géraldine Reuteler. Image: Keystone Pernille Harder (center) celebrates for the Bayern women Image: dpa Frankfurt were on the losing end with Lara Prasnikar (right) Image: dpa Misses the chance to equalize: Lisanne Gräwe (right) Image: dpa

FC Bayern teaches challenger Frankfurt a lesson in the women's Bundesliga in front of a record Eintracht crowd. For the cup finalists, the championship trophy is within their grasp.

DPA dpa

FC Bayern Munich's female footballers have taken a giant step towards their hoped-for third championship in a row. Coach Alexander Straus' team won 3:0 (2:0) in front of 30,500 spectators at Deutsche Bank Park against rivals Eintracht Frankfurt.

Géraldine Reuteler played for Frankfurt until the 84th minute. Nadine Riesen, who was not recently called up for the national team, was substituted in the 74th minute, by which time the score was already 0:3.

The German international strikers Lea Schüller (12th minute) and Klara Bühl (29th) gave the Bundesliga leaders a 2-0 lead before the break. Denmark's Pernille Harder, once again strong, increased the lead to 3:0 (48').

With this success, the Bayern women moved nine points clear of Frankfurt with four matchdays remaining in the season. VfL Wolfsburg can knock Eintracht out of second place at SC Freiburg on Sunday, but would still be six points behind Munich.

For the hosts, who had squandered their strong starting position after their fall championship, the top match got off to the worst possible start: Jella Veit went down injured after just one minute and had to be substituted.

In the clash between the best attack in the league - Frankfurt had scored 59 times up to that point - and the best defense (Bayern: 12 goals conceded), Munich were the dominant team right from the kick-off. After the changeover, the hosts increased the pressure but failed to make anything of their chances.

Home record for Eintracht

Lisanne Gräwe had previously missed Eintracht's best chance (18th). The 2:0 goal by Bühl, which was ultimately awarded, was preceded by a lengthy discussion between referee Karoline Wacker and her lineswoman about a possible offside.

Frankfurt at least set a new attendance record in the setback. The previous record was 23,200 fans from the 2022 season opener against Bayern. The league record was set two years ago with a good 38,000 fans at the match between 1. FC Köln and Frankfurt.

You might also be interested in this