Géraldine Reuteler looks ahead with confidence. Picture: Keystone

The national team plays Iceland in the Nations League on Friday and Norway four days later - Switzerland will also face both teams at the European Championships. Géraldine Reuteler is looking forward to the duels and reveals her European Championship dream.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Géraldine Reuteler, Swiss Footballer of the Year, is playing a strong season with Frankfurt and shines as a diligent scorer.

Reuteler wants to inspire people in the country with the national team.

The 25-year-old is positive about the fact that Switzerland will face Iceland and Norway in the Nations League, two teams they will also play against at the European Championship.

With Frankfurt, the goal is clear: to qualify for the Champions League. And what is the goal with the national team at the home European Championships? To present themselves at their best and inspire the crowd so that it's "a great summer". Show more

Géraldine Reuteler, the Swiss Footballer of the Year, is playing a really strong season with Frankfurt and has made a brilliant start to the new year. Although she was slowed down by an injury at the end of 2024 and also missed the last two international matches of the year, that's water under the bridge. Reuteler says: "I've come back well and am fully back in the game. It can go on like this."

In fact, the 73-time international is doing really well at the moment. In the 3:2 win against Leverkusen to open the second half of the season, she was the match-winner as scorer and assist provider, and scored twice in the 9:0 win against Potsdam. In her 13 league appearances this season, she has already scored eight goals and set up four more.

Last week, however, she suffered two setbacks with Frankfurt. In the DFB Cup, Reuteler and Co. lost in the quarter-finals to Bayern Munich (1:4) and four days later suffered a 1:6 defeat in the top match against Wolfsburg in the league. However, Reuteler isn't painting the devil on the wall: "I think we've had a sensational season so far, so not everything is ruined now. We're still in second place ahead of Wolfsburg, three points behind Bayern, everything is still open." The goal is still to qualify for the Champions League. It doesn't necessarily have to be the championship title.

Two duels that will also take place at the European Championships

For the next few days, however, the focus will be on the national team. And Reuteler is one of the more experienced players there. Although she is only 25 years old, she already made her debut in the national team in 2017. She is trying to pass on her experience and be a leader on the pitch. Just like in October, when she scored in the test match against Australia to make the final score 1:1.

The upcoming international matches in the Nations League are already a real European Championship test. After all, the national team will play both Iceland and Norway in the European Championship. Is there perhaps also a certain fear that any defeats could be a brake on euphoria ahead of the European Championship at home? Reuteler says no, she doesn't feel any additional pressure: "I think we showed last year that we're in good shape and were able to get people excited. And I think that no matter what happens, people will be looking forward to the European Championships at home."

In any case, she is unconcerned about such mind games. "Personally, I'm a person who wants to win every game anyway, no matter who we're playing. I think the games are very important for our team to prepare for the European Championship. And our goal in the Nations League is of course to stay in Group A."

And what does Reuteler dream of when she thinks about the European Championship? "Simply that we play a great tournament as a team. That we can present our best side and inspire Switzerland. And that it will be a great summer."

You might also be interested in this