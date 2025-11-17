Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport gives you an overview of the Swiss footballers abroad.
🏴 England
Chelsea
Livia Peng
Peng makes her Premier League debut in the 1-1 draw against bottom club Liverpool. She is powerless to prevent the goal. During the week, she replaced injured regular keeper Hannah Hampton in the 6-0 win over St. Pölten in the Champions League.
Manchester City
Iman Beney
Iman Beney has to give way to Lauren Hemp in the derby against Manchester United. The 19-year-old was substituted around a quarter of an hour before the end with the score at 3-0. And that was that.
Aston Villa
Noelle Maritz
Maritz once again plays over 90 minutes. The team suffered a 3-1 defeat against the London City Lionesses.
West Ham United
Leila Wandeler
Wandeler is on the bench for the 3-1 win against Everton.
West Ham United
Seraina Piubel
The 25-year-old is currently out injured.
Tottenham
Luana Bühler
Bühler is also still out injured.
🇩🇪 Germany
Frankfurt
Nadine Riesen
During the week, Riesen plays through in the 2:1 away win against PSV Eindhoven in the Europa Cup. Four days later, she does the same in the crazy 6:4 away win against Hoffenheim in the DFB Cup.
Frankfurt
Géraldine Reuteler
Against Eindhoven, Reuteler was substituted in the 80th minute with the score at 0:1, after which Frankfurt managed to turn things around. Reuteler stands out in the goal spectacle in the DFB Cup. She scored two goals herself, set up one and played the penultimate pass for two of the goals.
Frankfurt
Noemi Ivelj
Ivelj also plays against PSV Eindhoven and Hoffenheim.
Wolfsburg
Smilla Vallotto
Vallotto sits on the bench in the 3-1 Champions League defeat against Lyon and is not in the squad for the 3-1 DFB Cup win over Freiburg due to an infection.
Hoffenheim
Naomi Luyet
Luyet is still injured and has to wait for her first appearance for Hoffenheim.
Freiburg
Julia Stierli
Freiburg are eliminated from the DFB Cup (1:3 against Wolfsburg) without their injured defensive leader.
Freiburg
Svenja Fölmli
Fölmli was substituted against Wolfsburg in the 67th minute with the score at 0:3. She missed a chance and was not directly involved in the consolation goal.
Freiburg
Aurélie Csillag
Csillag is substituted after just under an hour with the score at 0:2.
Freiburg
Alena Bienz
The 22-year-old does not play for the third time in a row.
Fribourg
Leela Egli
Egli comes on with around half an hour to go with the score at 0-2. The turning point does not come.
RB Leipzig
Elvira Herzog
Herzog saves Leipzig in the DFB Cup round of 16 against Werder Bremen with several strong saves, first into extra time and then into the penalty shoot-out. Herzog saves a penalty there, but it's not enough to win.
RB Leipzig
Lara Marti
The 26-year-old is missing due to a torn cruciate ligament.
Union Berlin
Nadine Böhi
Union Berlin lose 0:1 to Carl-Zeiss Jena in the cup round of 16. Böhi does not look good when conceding a goal from a corner. The 21-year-old sails under the ball at a corner kick and smashes it in.
Werder Bremen
Amira Arfaoui
Arfaoui makes no contribution to the cup quarter-final. The 26-year-old sits on the bench.
1st FC Cologne
Irina Fuchs
Cologne lose 3-2 to second division leaders SC Sand in the cup. Fuchs is cautioned in the 6th minute for a foul outside the sixteen.
1st FC Cologne
Lydia Andrade
Andrade is not substituted.
1st FC Cologne
Ella Touon
Touon is once again on the bench.
1. FC Nuremberg
Lara Meroni
Nuremberg have already been eliminated from the cup.
Carl Zeiss Jena
Elena Mühlemann
The 22-year-old Mühlemann plays in the 1-0 win against Union Berlin.
🇮🇹 Italy
Juventus Turin
Lia Wälti
During the week, Wälti came on as a substitute around 20 minutes before the end of the 2-1 win against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League. She then started against Genoa at the weekend. After 26 minutes, however, it was already over, Wälti sat on the floor and had to come off injured. As the portal "juventusnews24" reports, it is likely to be a muscular thigh injury.
Juventus Turin
Viola Calligaris
Calligaris is finally allowed to play again. She was even credited with an assist in the 2:0 win against Genoa.
AS Roma
Alayah Pilgrim
Pilgrim won the Rome derby against Lazio Rome 1-0 on Sunday. Five days earlier, they had lost 1-0 to Vålerenga in the Champions League. The 22-year-old international attacker played in both games.
Como
Alisha Lehmann
Against AC Milan, Lehmann was substituted in the 70th minute with the score at 0-0. In the 81st minute, she takes a shot from the second row but fails to beat the goalkeeper. Nischler scored the winning goal in stoppage time with a penalty. Lehmann is the first to congratulate her.
US Sassuolo
Noemi Benz
The 21-year-old is a substitute goalkeeper at Sassuolo. She sees her team lose 1-0 to bottom side Ternana Calcio.
🇪🇸 Spain
Barcelona
Sydney Schertenleib
Schertenleib is substituted for double goal scorer Ewa Pajor in the 89th minute of the Clásico against Real Madrid with the score at 2-0. More than 36,000 fans then watch Schertenleib make it 3-0 less than two minutes later - her first goal of the season. Shortly afterwards, Bonmati put the finishing touches to the game with Barcelona's fourth goal. Three days earlier, Barça also won the Champions League with ease. In the 3-0 win against OH Leuven, Schertenleib was allowed to play in the final quarter of an hour.
RCD Espanyol
Laia Ballesté
The 26-year-old is on the bench for the 2-1 win against Eibar.
🇫🇷 France
Dijon
Meriame Terchoun
Dijon win 3-1 against Metz in the Coupe de la Ligue. Terchoun puts the lid on the game with her team's third goal in the 70th minute.
RC Strasbourg
Eseosa Aigbogun
Racing Strasbourg beat Auxerre 2-1 in the Coupe de la Ligue.
🇳🇱 Netherlands
PSV Eindhoven
Riola Xhemaili
During the week, Xhemaili and PSV lost 2-1 to Frankfurt in the Europa Cup. The return match will take place next Thursday. They had the weekend off.
🇺🇲 USA
Seattle Reign
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
Seattle Reign were eliminated in the playoff quarter-finals in mid-November. This ended the season for Crnogorcevic and her teammates.
Tampa Bay Sun
Sandrine Gaillard
The USL Super League is still being played. Gaillard is playing for the bottom team Tampa Bay Sun. Her team defied Fort Lauderdale, second in the table, to earn a point.
🇳🇴 Norway
Valerenga
Naina Inauen
Vålerenga beat AS Roma 1-0 in the Champions League and four days later they also won the league 1-0. Inauen played the last 20 minutes against the Romans, while in the league she was substituted around ten minutes before the end.