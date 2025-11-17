Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport gives you an overview of the Swiss footballers abroad.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

Peng makes her Premier League debut in the 1-1 draw against bottom club Liverpool. She is powerless to prevent the goal. During the week, she replaced injured regular keeper Hannah Hampton in the 6-0 win over St. Pölten in the Champions League.

Manchester City Iman Beney

Iman Beney has to give way to Lauren Hemp in the derby against Manchester United. The 19-year-old was substituted around a quarter of an hour before the end with the score at 3-0. And that was that.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Maritz once again plays over 90 minutes. The team suffered a 3-1 defeat against the London City Lionesses.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

Wandeler is on the bench for the 3-1 win against Everton.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

The 25-year-old is currently out injured.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Bühler is also still out injured.

🇩🇪 Germany

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

During the week, Riesen plays through in the 2:1 away win against PSV Eindhoven in the Europa Cup. Four days later, she does the same in the crazy 6:4 away win against Hoffenheim in the DFB Cup.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Against Eindhoven, Reuteler was substituted in the 80th minute with the score at 0:1, after which Frankfurt managed to turn things around. Reuteler stands out in the goal spectacle in the DFB Cup. She scored two goals herself, set up one and played the penultimate pass for two of the goals.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

Ivelj also plays against PSV Eindhoven and Hoffenheim.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto sits on the bench in the 3-1 Champions League defeat against Lyon and is not in the squad for the 3-1 DFB Cup win over Freiburg due to an infection.

Hoffenheim Naomi Luyet

Luyet is still injured and has to wait for her first appearance for Hoffenheim.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

Freiburg are eliminated from the DFB Cup (1:3 against Wolfsburg) without their injured defensive leader.

Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli was substituted against Wolfsburg in the 67th minute with the score at 0:3. She missed a chance and was not directly involved in the consolation goal.

Freiburg Aurélie Csillag

Csillag is substituted after just under an hour with the score at 0:2.

Freiburg Alena Bienz

The 22-year-old does not play for the third time in a row.

Fribourg Leela Egli

Egli comes on with around half an hour to go with the score at 0-2. The turning point does not come.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Herzog saves Leipzig in the DFB Cup round of 16 against Werder Bremen with several strong saves, first into extra time and then into the penalty shoot-out. Herzog saves a penalty there, but it's not enough to win.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

The 26-year-old is missing due to a torn cruciate ligament.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Union Berlin lose 0:1 to Carl-Zeiss Jena in the cup round of 16. Böhi does not look good when conceding a goal from a corner. The 21-year-old sails under the ball at a corner kick and smashes it in.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Arfaoui makes no contribution to the cup quarter-final. The 26-year-old sits on the bench.

1st FC Cologne Irina Fuchs

Cologne lose 3-2 to second division leaders SC Sand in the cup. Fuchs is cautioned in the 6th minute for a foul outside the sixteen.

1st FC Cologne Lydia Andrade

Andrade is not substituted.

1st FC Cologne Ella Touon

Touon is once again on the bench.

1. FC Nuremberg Lara Meroni

Nuremberg have already been eliminated from the cup.

Carl Zeiss Jena Elena Mühlemann

The 22-year-old Mühlemann plays in the 1-0 win against Union Berlin.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

During the week, Wälti came on as a substitute around 20 minutes before the end of the 2-1 win against Atlético Madrid in the Champions League. She then started against Genoa at the weekend. After 26 minutes, however, it was already over, Wälti sat on the floor and had to come off injured. As the portal "juventusnews24" reports, it is likely to be a muscular thigh injury.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris is finally allowed to play again. She was even credited with an assist in the 2:0 win against Genoa.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

Pilgrim won the Rome derby against Lazio Rome 1-0 on Sunday. Five days earlier, they had lost 1-0 to Vålerenga in the Champions League. The 22-year-old international attacker played in both games.

Como Alisha Lehmann

Against AC Milan, Lehmann was substituted in the 70th minute with the score at 0-0. In the 81st minute, she takes a shot from the second row but fails to beat the goalkeeper. Nischler scored the winning goal in stoppage time with a penalty. Lehmann is the first to congratulate her.

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

The 21-year-old is a substitute goalkeeper at Sassuolo. She sees her team lose 1-0 to bottom side Ternana Calcio.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Schertenleib is substituted for double goal scorer Ewa Pajor in the 89th minute of the Clásico against Real Madrid with the score at 2-0. More than 36,000 fans then watch Schertenleib make it 3-0 less than two minutes later - her first goal of the season. Shortly afterwards, Bonmati put the finishing touches to the game with Barcelona's fourth goal. Three days earlier, Barça also won the Champions League with ease. In the 3-0 win against OH Leuven, Schertenleib was allowed to play in the final quarter of an hour.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

The 26-year-old is on the bench for the 2-1 win against Eibar.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Dijon win 3-1 against Metz in the Coupe de la Ligue. Terchoun puts the lid on the game with her team's third goal in the 70th minute.

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

Racing Strasbourg beat Auxerre 2-1 in the Coupe de la Ligue.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

During the week, Xhemaili and PSV lost 2-1 to Frankfurt in the Europa Cup. The return match will take place next Thursday. They had the weekend off.

🇺🇲 USA

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Seattle Reign were eliminated in the playoff quarter-finals in mid-November. This ended the season for Crnogorcevic and her teammates.

Tampa Bay Sun Sandrine Gaillard

The USL Super League is still being played. Gaillard is playing for the bottom team Tampa Bay Sun. Her team defied Fort Lauderdale, second in the table, to earn a point.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

Vålerenga beat AS Roma 1-0 in the Champions League and four days later they also won the league 1-0. Inauen played the last 20 minutes against the Romans, while in the league she was substituted around ten minutes before the end.