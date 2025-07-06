  1. Residential Customers
Ice-cold to take the lead Reuteler redeems the Nati and makes the Wankdorf shake

Luca Betschart

6.7.2025

75 minutes have been played in the second European Championship group game against Iceland when Géraldine Reuteler shakes the Wankdorf in Bern. The preparatory work of super talent Sydney Schertenleib is also impressive.

06.07.2025, 22:48

06.07.2025, 23:10

The national team fans in Bern's Wankdorf had to wait a long time for the first goal. In the 76th minute, however, Géraldine Reuteler redeemed an entire football nation with her opening goal to make it 1:0. The 26-year-old was played in by Sydney Schertenleib and beat Iceland goalkeeper Cecilia Runarsdottir.

2:0 win against Iceland. Reuteler and Pilgrim are the Swiss heroes in Bern

2:0 win against IcelandReuteler and Pilgrim are the Swiss heroes in Bern

