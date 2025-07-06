75 minutes have been played in the second European Championship group game against Iceland when Géraldine Reuteler shakes the Wankdorf in Bern. The preparatory work of super talent Sydney Schertenleib is also impressive.

Luca Betschart

The national team fans in Bern's Wankdorf had to wait a long time for the first goal. In the 76th minute, however, Géraldine Reuteler redeemed an entire football nation with her opening goal to make it 1:0. The 26-year-old was played in by Sydney Schertenleib and beat Iceland goalkeeper Cecilia Runarsdottir.

