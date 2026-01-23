The Swiss women's national team wins 2-1 away against Northern Ireland despite a number of significant absentees (including Schertenleib, Csillag and Xhemaili). Here are the Swiss players' scores.

Rafel Navarro makes five changes to the starting XI from the 6-1 win over Malta.

Switzerland beat Northern Ireland 2-1 and are the best team in League B of the Nations League thanks to the win and the support of Finland (3-1 win against Portugal). This could be of significance in the further course of the World Cup qualifiers.

The players in the individual critique

Position Elvira Herzog Editorial rating 4

Herzog replaces Peng between the posts. She was on hand in the 9th minute when she was needed. Even after that, she makes no mistake. When she conceded the goal, she couldn't make a save and looked powerless. With better positioning, however, she could have deflected the treacherous shot around the post with her fingertips.

Herzog is not in the best position for Emily Cassap's finish. Screenshot SRF

Position Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic Editorial rating 4

Crnogorcevic does her job, but is substituted at the break. Possibly also because she picked up a yellow card in the 37th minute and Navarro wanted to avoid a sending-off at all costs.

Position Viola Calligaris Editorial rating 4.5

Calligaris doesn't let anything burn, but there are hardly any fires to put out either. However, she was needed once. After Lia Kamber lost the ball (66'), Calligaris was only just able to intercept a dangerous pass.

Position Julia Stierli Editorial rating 4

Stierli is allowed to play in central defense and shows that she can still be counted on.

Position Noelle Maritz Editorial rating 3.5

For once, Miss Reliable does not remain flawless. Her ball loss is at the origin of the goal conceded. In the ninth minute, she put in a Kambundji-style sprint before making a sliding tackle and preventing her opponent from finishing cleanly. However, she seems to hit less of the ball in this situation and more of her opponent. As the penalty whistle is not blown, the only thing that can be said is that she did everything right!

Noelle Maritz tackles her opponent and the penalty is not awarded. Screenshot SRF

Position Géraldine Reuteler Editorial rating 5

In the 18th minute, Reuteler had the 1:0 on her feet, but her shot sailed wide of the goal. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old played a key role in the victory. Reuteler scored with a precise low shot to make it 1:0 (29') and then also set up the 2:0 (41').

Position Lia Wälti Editorial rating 4

After the Malta game, Navarro said that Wälti had played the best international game since he became coach of the national team. She did her job calmly against Northern Ireland, but did not provide any highlights. In stoppage time, the 33-year-old captain makes way for Amina Muratovic, who is 13 years younger and making her international debut.

Position Lia Kamber Editorial rating 4

The 20-year-old Kamber has very good beginnings and does not hide. However, she did not score against Northern Ireland. On one occasion, she was lucky that Calligaris was able to correct a mistake.

Position Leila Wandeler Editorial rating 4.5

Wandeler prepares the 1:0 in the fall and she also plays a decisive role in the second goal. Her block made it impossible for her opponent to intercept Reuteler's pass.

Position Seraina Piubel Editorial rating 3.5

After her strong performance against Malta, she was rarely in the spotlight against Northern Ireland. In the 75th minute, she had one shot from a good position, but the attempt was blocked. In the 82nd minute she is off.

Position Smilla Vallotto Editorial rating 4

In the 41st minute, she slid in dryly to make it 2:0. Before and after that, however, she is not in the spotlight. In the 67th minute, she made way for Pilgrim.

Substitute players

Position Nadine Riesen Editorial rating 4

Riesen comes on for Crnogorcevic at the break. She is not guilty of anything, but does not make it into any highlight clips either.

Position Alayah Pilgrim

From the 67th minute for Vallotto. Too short for a rating.

Position Lydia Andrade

From the 82nd minute for Wandeler. Too short for a rating.

Position Coumba Sow

From the 82nd minute for Piubel. Too short for a rating.

Position Amina Muratovic

Muratovic is substituted for Lia Wälti in stoppage time. Too short for a rating, but congratulations on making her international debut.