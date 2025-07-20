The Swiss national team won many hearts with their performances at the home European Championships. The adventure comes to an end on Friday evening with a 2-0 defeat against Spain. These are the tournament testimonials from the Nati stars.

Patrick Lämmle

5 Goal Livia Peng

Starting eleven: 4 / minutes played: 360 / goals conceded: 5

Peng conquers her regular place between the posts shortly before the European Championship. The pressure on her shoulders is all the greater. But she withstands the pressure and doesn't let the goalkeeping debate flare up. Only against Norway did she make a serious misjudgement before the equalizer, with the team collectively failing at this corner kick. Out of four penalties, only the Finns' penalty went in, two missed the target and the one from Putellas was well saved. The goalkeeping was also kind to her, with Iceland scoring two aluminum goals and Spain three.

4.5 Defense Iman Beney

Starting eleven: 4 / minutes played: 350

Beney is one of Sundhage's favorite players and she predicts a great future for her. In the first few games, the future Man City player starts at left-back, but only begins to shine when she is able to interpret her role more offensively following tactical changes. Against Spain, she then surprisingly started as the sole striker. However, in this game she also had to do mainly defensive work.

4.5 Defense Viola Calligaris

Starting eleven: 4 / minutes played: 360

Calligaris stood out against Iceland. With a knife between her teeth, she tidies up at the back, stalks away, tucks in and distributes. She only looked really bad once at this European Championship: Against Finland, she botched a penalty that pushed Switzerland to the brink of elimination. The overall impression remains positive.

5.5 Defense Noelle Maritz

Starting eleven: 4 / minutes played: 360

Maritz is consistency personified, delivering in every game - and she also makes her teammates better. The 29-year-old put in a top performance against Spain in particular, defending everything away, using her body and playing well at the back. By then, everyone knew why Johan Djourou said at a media event: "Noelle is a beast." The fact that Maritz was shown red for an emergency foul in stoppage time no longer mattered.

3.5 Defense Julia Stierli

Starting eleven: 3 / minutes played: 222

Stierli was unfortunate to hit her own goal against Norway and also had too many wobbles against Iceland and was substituted in the 56th minute. A good performance against Finland. She is not agile and fast enough to keep up with the best. Sundhage probably thought so too and rotated her out of the starting eleven in the quarter-final.

4.5 Defense Nadine Riesen

Starting eleven: 4 / minutes played: 285 / 1 goal

The 25-year-old provides the first big moment of the European Championship when she makes it 1:0 against Norway. Riesen sprinted up and down the line, fought hard and never lost a ball. She went into the game against Finland with a knock, but she stuck at it until the break and did well. She was unable to play to her greatest strength against Spain, having to focus almost exclusively at the back and conceding a penalty in the 7th minute. It flies past the box, but the early break in the neck does not happen.

4 Defense Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Starting eleven: 1 / minutes played: 174

She gets more minutes from game to game, against Spain she starts from the beginning and plays through. It's not a brilliant performance, but she brings a certain calmness with her experience.

3.5 Midfield Noemi Ivelj

Starting eleven: 2 / minutes played: 123

Ivelj is in the starting eleven for the opening game against Norway and the quarter-final against Spain. The 18-year-old reaches her limits. She is undoubtedly a great talent - but the European Championship came too early for her to shine.

4.5 Midfield Smilla Vallotto

Starting eleven: 4 / minutes played: 359

Smilla Vallotto is fully committed to the team and does a lot of dirty work. Offensively, on the other hand, she hardly made a mark at this tournament. But she is clearly following the coach's instructions, as she was always on the pitch until she was substituted in the 90th minute against Spain.

5 Midfield Lia Wälti

Starting eleven: 4 / minutes played: 360

Her performance at this European Championship deserves the utmost respect. Plagued by pain, she fights her way through all the games. She directs, brings calm to the game and gives her teammates confidence. Her ball loss before the 0:2 against Spain is annoying, however.

6 Midfield Géraldine Reuteler

Starting eleven: 4 / minutes played: 360 / 1 goal and 1 assist

Reuteler played a fantastic tournament and was named "Player of the Match" in all group matches. She is agile, runs her feet off, fights for every ball and makes an impact in attack. Although she missed the top chance to make it 2:2 against Norway, she scored the important 1:0 against Iceland and provided the assist for the redemptive 1:1 against Finland.

4 Attack Sydney Schertenleib

Starting eleven: 3 / minutes played: 276 / 1 assist

Schertenleib has outstanding qualities on the ball, but she doesn't make enough of an impact. But it's not as if she doesn't succeed at all: she set up Reuteler's goal against Iceland with a perfectly timed pass. She can still improve her fighting spirit, as was particularly evident in the game against Spain. But let's not forget: Schertenleib is also only 18 years old.

5 Attack Riola Xhemaili

Starting eleven: 1 / minutes played: 72 / 1 goal

Xhemaili has her big moment, one she will never forget: The 22-year-old came off the bench against Finland in the 82nd minute and scored ten minutes later to make it 1:1 - and send Switzerland through to the European Championship quarter-finals. Pure euphoria throughout the country. In the opening game against Norway, she was unable to make much of an impact, against Iceland Xhemaili was just a spectator and against Spain she only came on in the 90th minute.

3.5 Attack Svenja Fölmli

Starting eleven: 2 / minutes played: 100

She didn't play in the opening game or the quarter-final, but against Iceland and Finland she started from the beginning. Against Iceland, she scored what was supposed to be the opener, but the goal was disallowed due to a foul by Fölmli. An action that will be remembered: A back-heeled shot against Finland that rolls just wide of the goal.

4.5 Attack Alayah Pilgrim

Starting eleven: 0 / minutes played: 90 / 1 goal

Pilgrim comes off the bench in all matches. Against Iceland, that was enough to put her stamp on the game. Thanks to her goal to make it 2-0, a draw against Finland is enough for Switzerland to advance to the quarter-finals.

5 Attack Leila Wandeler

Starting eleven: 0 / minutes played: 97 / 1 assist

Wandeler was the big surprise in Pia Sundhage's line-up. She came off the bench against Iceland and failed to hit the crossbar with her lob, but then provided the assist for Pilgrim's 2:0. She was also substituted against Finland and Spain. The 19-year-old is light-hearted, cheeky and courageous and also scores as a dancer.

4.5 Attack Alisha Lehmann

Starting eleven: 0 / minutes played: 10

She was considered a shaky candidate in the run-up to the tournament, but then made it onto the European Championship bandwagon. She created a good atmosphere within the team and also gave motivational speeches before the games. She was substituted against Finland shortly before the end and had a hand in the golden equalizer. Against Spain, she only made a mini appearance.

Too few minutes for a grade

– Midfield Meriame Terchoun

Starting eleven: 0 / minutes played: 1

Terchoun is only playing a supporting role at this European Championship. She sat on the bench against Norway and Iceland, missed the game against Finland due to muscular problems and was substituted in the 90th minute against Spain.

– Goal Elvira Herzog

No action / Herzog loses her status as number 1 ahead of the European Championships, but the way she deals with this blow deserves the utmost respect. Herzog doesn't make a fuss and cheers from the bench. Goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer praises her in the football talk "Home game with the national team".

– Goal Nadine Böhi

No action / As expected, the number 3 does not make an appearance.

– Defense Laia Ballesté

No action / Laia Ballesté is already lying by the pool when she receives a call from Pia Sundhage. The 26-year-old is nominated to replace Luana Bühler. However, she will not be playing at the European Championships.

– Midfield Sandrine Mauron

No appearance / Mauron is in the starting eleven against the Czech Republic in the last test match before the European Championships. She does not make a single appearance at the European Championships.

– Midfield Coumba Sow

No appearances / The 30-year-old fights her way into the European Championship squad, but does not play a single match. I'm sure that's not what she had in mind.