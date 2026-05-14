Géraldine Reuteler leaves Eintracht Frankfurt after eight years. Instagram/geraldinereuteler

Géraldine Reuteler leaves Eintracht Frankfurt after eight years. The farewell is anything but easy for her, as a video shared on social media impressively shows. Team and national team colleague Nadine Riesen is also looking for a new challenge.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Géraldine Reuteler is leaving Eintracht Frankfurt after eight years, her national team colleague Nadine Riesen after three.

Reuteler bids farewell to the fans with a tearful video. Rumor has it that she has already signed a contract with Arsenal.

Riesen is also being linked with English teams. However, nothing has been officially communicated yet. On Sunday, the two will make their final appearance for Eintracht at the end of the season. Show more

After last year's European Championships, where Reuteler performed superbly and was named "Player of the Game" in all group matches, many would have expected her to leave Eintracht Frankfurt.

But Reuteler stayed and played another strong season. With six goals and seven assists and many more tackles won, she played a major part in Frankfurt's chances of making it to next season's European finals before the final round.

But now, a year later, comes the change: the 27-year-old, who was voted MVP by a panel of experts at the Sports Awards, bids farewell to the fans with an emotional video message, shedding a few bittersweet tears in the process. "I hate goodbyes, as you can see. I've spent eight wonderful years here." She came here as a young girl and has developed "both personally and as a footballer". "It's incredibly difficult for me to find the right words. To express properly how incredibly grateful I am for these eight years."

She became a professional footballer in Frankfurt and played in the Champions League for the first time: "That was amazing!" She met "wonderful people" in Frankfurt, "friends for life". She is "infinitely grateful for this journey" and yet it is now time to take the next step. "It was always my goal to see something else, to develop further somewhere else." Frankfurt is "my second home" and will always remain so.

Reuteler will play her last game for Eintracht on Sunday. With a win against Union Berlin, Frankfurt would defend third place and thus play in Europe next season. In the event of a defeat, however, Frankfurt will have to rely on support. "I'm looking forward to seeing you all again on Sunday and saying goodbye to everyone." She will "go full throttle one last time" to secure third place. "I'm looking forward to it!"

Nadine Riesen is also leaving Frankfurt

Eintracht is losing another national player in Nadine Riesen. She is not saying goodbye without a word either: "Dear Eintracht family, after three unforgettable years, the time has come for me to say goodbye and start a new chapter." She may no longer wear the eagle on her chest, "but it will always be in my heart". She also promises to give her all once again on Sunday to secure third place.

Is Reuteler moving to Arsenal?

In addition to the departures of Reuteler and Riesen, Frankfurt has also announced the departures of the two German internationals Elisa Senss and Nicole Anyomi. This means that Frankfurt will lose at least four key players this summer. It is particularly bitter for Eintracht that, apart from Senss, all the players have expiring contracts and are therefore leaving the club on a free transfer.

It is not yet known where the four will continue their careers. According to hr-sport, however, Reuteler's future has long since been decided. She has signed with Arsenal and only has to complete the obligatory medical check.

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