Agon Rexhaj is transferring from FC Basel to FC Wil in the Challenge League. The 19-year-old forward has signed a three-year contract, according to his new club.

Rexhaj joined FCB in 2022 from FC Lucerne's youth academy and played primarily for the youth teams. The Swiss youth national team player made one league appearance for the first team.

In addition to Rexhaj, Wil has signed another offensive player. Yves Allou is joining the Eastern Swiss club from FC Thun’s youth academy and has also signed a contract through the summer of 2029.