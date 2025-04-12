Zurich and Basel take the lead in the first legs of the Women's Super League quarter-finals. Zurich beat St. Gallen 3:1, Basel won 2:1 in Aarau.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The newly crowned cup winners from FCZ took the momentum of their victory in the final with them and looked up to the task against the eastern Swiss side. After losing their first two matches of the season against St. Gallen, the Zurich side took a two-goal lead after just half an hour in the third encounter. FCZ also had an answer to the away team's equalizer shortly before the end.

Marion Rey shoots Basel to victory with a dream goal

Basel, who were defeated in the cup final, also went into the quarter-final second leg against Aarau with a lead. In the 26th minute, Aurélie Csillag is launched, is clearly quicker than her opponent and smashes the ball into the net with her left foot from around 14 meters. Shortly before the break, FCB fell into a collective slumber and Donika Deda, surrounded by opponents but without any serious resistance, nodded home to make it 1-1. In the 76th minute, Marion Rey, who came on as a substitute shortly after the break, redeemed the favored FCB with a dream goal. With the 2:1 first-leg victory, the Basel team set the course for the semi-finals. Coumba Sow plays through for FCB and is cautioned in the 64th minute.

The two return matches will take place on Saturday, April 19.