Coach Ricardo Moniz takes center stage ahead of the derby: after a discussion with FCZ fans, he emphasizes his responsibility - and insists on the club's title ambitions despite the crisis.

Syl Battistuzzi

FCZ fans visited the first team's training session this week. The team's mental attitude is also said to have been a topic of discussion, according to blue reporter Nick Läderach in conversation with Ricardo Moniz. "They are well informed, but I won't divulge any information. What we discussed remains between us," the FCZ coach makes clear. If you do that, you are not credible. It was a "tough" discussion, says Moniz, adding: "It's totally understandable that they were unhappy."

The supporters were disappointed because they had not been successful: "Missing out on the top 6, being knocked out early in the Conference League and Cup - that must be a sign for the future of FCZ," says Moniz, emphasizing that titles are the club's goal.

At the moment, however, the present is called Relegation Group. Läderach wants to know whether a defeat against the city rivals on Saturday evening against GC might also call the coach into question or whether he has full backing (from FCZ boss Ancillo Canepa and head of sport Milos Malenovic - editor's note).

"That's a bit cheeky of you," Moniz complains. The 60-year-old emphasizes that he takes responsibility at all times and that he has also communicated this to the fans. He always takes responsibility. Regardless of whether he is still coach in the end, the point is that FCZ must always compete for titles, Moniz sums up.

After all, his team scored a prestigious win in the derby against their relegation-threatened city rivals - and thus took a first step towards making amends.