Ricardo Rodriguez announces great news on Tuesday. Picture: imago

Nati star Ricardo Rodriguez has become a father for the second time. The 31-year-old announced the birth of his son Cruz Rodriguez Araya on Tuesday afternoon.

Luca Betschart

Shortly after the European Championship in Germany, there is good news from the Rodriguez family. The national team defender shared a picture of the newborn's left hand on Instagram and wrote: "Cruz Rodriguez Araya 14.07.24 ♥️🙏🏼."

This is the second son for the 31-year-old, who has already played 120 international matches for the national team. Santiago Rodriguez Araya first saw the light of day back in 2021.