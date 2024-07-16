  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Offspring for Nati star Ricardo Rodriguez is a dad again

Luca Betschart

16.7.2024

Ricardo Rodriguez announces great news on Tuesday.
Ricardo Rodriguez announces great news on Tuesday.
Picture: imago

Nati star Ricardo Rodriguez has become a father for the second time. The 31-year-old announced the birth of his son Cruz Rodriguez Araya on Tuesday afternoon.

16.7.2024

Shortly after the European Championship in Germany, there is good news from the Rodriguez family. The national team defender shared a picture of the newborn's left hand on Instagram and wrote: "Cruz Rodriguez Araya 14.07.24 ♥️🙏🏼."

This is the second son for the 31-year-old, who has already played 120 international matches for the national team. Santiago Rodriguez Araya first saw the light of day back in 2021.

"I could easily stay at home"Clubless Nati star Rodriguez can even imagine taking a break from football

More from this section

Azerbaijan dismantled. The Nati miss several top chances and still win 3:0

Azerbaijan dismantledThe Nati miss several top chances and still win 3:0

Training trouble at the champions. Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso kicks players out

Training trouble at the championsLeverkusen coach Xabi Alonso kicks players out

Germany. Stuttgart sign former St. Gallen player Demirovic from Augsburg

GermanyStuttgart sign former St. Gallen player Demirovic from Augsburg

Five teams skim off the top. How much money the Super League clubs get for their European Championship players

Five teams skim off the topHow much money the Super League clubs get for their European Championship players

Great honor for Nati player. Manuel Akanji named by UEFA in the top 11 of the European Championships

Great honor for Nati playerManuel Akanji named by UEFA in the top 11 of the European Championships