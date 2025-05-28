blue Sport welcomes Roberto Rodriguez at Wrocław airport. He is also confident of victory in the Conference League final against Chelsea: "I'm betting on a penalty shoot-out win for Betis."

Michael Wegmann

Ricardo Rodriguez is the 15th Swiss to play in a European club competition. If he wins tonight's Conference League final with Real Betis, he will become only the 7th Swiss player to lift a trophy.

His family won't miss out on this either. His wife Nicole, their older son Santiago and brother Roberto, who says: "Rici is a real family man, he's happy when we're in the stadium."

"I'm betting on a penalty shoot-out win"

Father José has not flown to Poland, he is looking after Santiago's little brother Cruz in Seville. "Our father is Spanish and loves to watch the game on TV. If Rici wins a title with Betis, he would of course be very proud."

It won't be easy, with Chelsea on the other side. By far the most expensive team in the Conference League. What's in favor of the Spaniards? "What did the Chelsea coach say? Money doesn't win games, I agree," says Roberto Rodriguez. "Betis also have great individual players and an excellent team spirit. I'm betting on a Betis win on penalties."