Nemanja Radonjic celebrates his second goal to make it 5:1 against Stuttgart Keystone

VfB Stuttgart concede a 5-1 defeat at Red Star Belgrade on matchday 5 of the Champions League. It was the Serbs' first points of the season.

SDA

After an ideal start with a goal from former St. Gallen player Ermedin Demirovic after five minutes, Stuttgart gradually went under. By the 69th minute, Red Star had turned 0:1 into 4:1, with Silas, a striker on loan from Stuttgart, scoring the equalizer and substitute Nemanja Radonjic getting the last two goals. The Swiss, Fabian Rieder and Leonidas Stergiou, made partial appearances for VfB after the break.

Like Red Star, Sturm Graz also picked up their first points of the Champions League season. The Graz side beat Girona 1-0 at home thanks to a goal from Denmark's Mika Biereth, who leads the scoring charts in Austria. This means that only YB, Leipzig and Slovan Bratislava are still without points in the Champions League.

Telegrams and table:

Red Star Belgrade - VfB Stuttgart 5:1 (2:1). - SR Lambrechts (BEL). - Goals: 5. Demirovic 0:1. 12. Katompa Mvumpa 1:1. 31. Krunic 2:1. 65. Ivanic 3:1. 69. Radonjic 4:1. 88. Radonjic 5:1. - Remarks: VfB Stuttgart with Stergiou (from 76) and Rieder (from 46).

Sturm Graz - Girona FC 1:0 (0:0). - SR Saggi (NOR). - Goal: 58. Biereth 1:0. - Remarks: Sturm Graz without Wüthrich (substitute).

1. Inter Milan 5/13 (7:0). 2. Liverpool 4/12 (10:1). 3. FC Barcelona 5/12 (18:5). 4. Atalanta Bergamo 5/11 (11:1). 5. Monaco 4/10 (10/4). 6. Arsenal 5/10 (8:2). 7. Bayer Leverkusen 5/10 (11:5). 8. Brest 5/10 (9:6). 9. Sporting Lisbon 5/10 (10:7). 10. Borussia Dortmund 4/9 (13:6). 11. Aston Villa 4/9 (6-1). 12. Bayern Munich 5/9 (12:7). 13. Atlético Madrid 5/9 (11:9). 14. AC Milan 5/9 (10:8). 15. Manchester City 5/8 (13/7). 16. Juventus 4/7 (7/5). 17. Lille 4/7 (5/4). 18. Celtic Glasgow 4/7 (9:9). 19. Dinamo Zagreb 4/7 (10:12). 20. Feyenoord Rotterdam 5/7 (10-13). 21. Real Madrid 4/6 (9/7). 22. Benfica Lisbon 4/6 (7/5). 23 FC Brugge 4/6 (3-6). 24. PSV Eindhoven 4/5 (7/5). 25. Shakhtar Donetsk 4/4 (2:5). 26. VfB Stuttgart 5/4 (4:11). 27. Sparta Prague 5/4 (5:14). 28. Paris Saint-Germain 5/4 (3:6). 29. Sturm Graz 5/3 (2:6). 30. Red Star Belgrade 5/3 (9:17). 31 Salzburg 5/3 (3:15). 32nd Girona 5/3 (4:9). 33 Bologna 4/1 (0-5). 34. RB Leipzig 5/0 (4:10). 35. Slovan Bratislava 5/0 (4:18). 36. Young Boys 5/0 (2:17).

SDA