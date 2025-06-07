The Swiss national team beat Mexico 4-2 in their first test on their trip to the USA. Embolo, Amdouni, Ndoye and Rieder stand out as scorers.
-
Liveticker
-
Liveticker closed
-
95th minute
The game is over
Switzerland beat Mexico 4:2.
-
90th minute
Goal for Switzerland! Rieder puts the lid on it
After winning the ball, it lands directly to Rieder, who takes a few more steps and then shoots. The ball is deflected, but flies over Mexico goalkeeper Rangel and into the goal. Switzerland make it 4:2.
-
86th minute
Double change for Switzerland
Murat Yakin makes another change. Blondel comes on for Widmer, Sow replaces Sierro. The final phase is underway.
-
80th minute
Collision leads to a stoppage in play
After a collision between Montes and Chavez, both Mexicans remain on the ground and the game is interrupted. Montes is unable to continue and has to be substituted.
-
75th minute
Goal again! Mexico come back
Switzerland's two-goal lead unfortunately only lasts a short time. The joker strikes again for Mexico, Sepulveda beats Kobel with a low shot into the near corner of the goal. Mexico are back in the game.
-
71st minute
Goal for Switzerland! Ndoye makes it 3:1
The Nati go one better. Rieder makes a strong pass to Ndoye in the penalty area, who creates some space, moves towards goal and scores with a precise shot into the near corner to make it 3:1.
-
64th minute
Goal for Switzerland! Joker Amdouni scores
Zeki Amdouni is barely on the pitch when he gives Switzerland the lead again! Rieder's free-kick is blocked by the wall, Jashari gets in a follow-up shot, but this is also deflected. However, the ball slips through to Zesiger. He is offside but is stopped, allowing Amdouni to get to the ball and not be asked twice. Luckily for the Nati: because there is no VAR, the goal is not taken back.
-
61st minute
Double substitution for Switzerland
Zesiger and Amdouni come in, Akanji and goalscorer Embolo are off.
-
57th minute
Rieder tries
Switzerland are on the offensive again, Rieder gets a corner kick and takes it himself, but his cross flies wide of everyone.
-
55th minute
Mexico almost double their lead
Next good chance for the Mexicans. Alvarado has plenty of space on the edge of the penalty area and goes for the finish, but the ball flies over Kobel's goal.
-
52nd minute
Mexico equalize the match
Kobel is beaten for the first time. Akanji and Garcia are unable to clear the ball in an emergency and Garcia's ricochet becomes the perfect template for Gimenez, who has no trouble equalizing for Mexico.
-
46th minute
The game continues
Yakin makes two changes at the break. Xhaka and Rodriguez go off, Jahsari and Garcia come in.
-
45th minute
Break in Salt Lake City
Switzerland lead 1:0 after 45 minutes.
-
40th minute
Widmer misses the second goal
Next chance for the Nati. Widmer shows himself to be on the offensive and skilfully gets past an opponent with a hook. The low finish is also good, but Mexico goalie Rangel makes an even better save.
-
34th minute
Sierro misses the crossbar with a lob shot
Switzerland almost go one better. Mexico goalkeeper Rangel storms out of his goal and is quicker to the ball than Ndoye, but can only clear it as far as Sierro. The Swiss striker takes off immediately, but his lob lands on the crossbar. Lucky for Mexico.
-
29th minute
Kobel with a big save - Mexico miss the equalizer
Mexico look for a quick equalizer and Giménez has a great chance. He is free to shoot from a few meters out, but Kobel makes a miraculous save and directs the ball over the goal. Shortly afterwards, the Nati keeper is called upon again and clears brilliantly - this time in a one-on-one with César Montes.
-
20th minute
Goal for Switzerland! Embolo puts the Nati in the lead
Switzerland take the lead in Salt Lake City. And how! Rodriguez surprises the Mexican defense with a sugar pass into the path of Embolo, who is lucky enough to get through and leave goalkeeper Raul Rangel no chance.
-
17th minute
Yellow card against Mexico
Jesús Orozco blocks Embolo in midfield and is shown the first yellow card of the match.
-
14th minute
First Swiss goal
Then the national team try their first shot. Ndoye dribbles against several opponents and finally takes a shot. However, his shot is deflected and Switzerland take their first corner.
-
9th minute
Rodriguez clears a dangerous cross
After the Swiss team make their first appearance in the opposition penalty area, the Mexicans switch gears quickly and deliver the ball dangerously to the middle from the far left. However, Rodriguez is on hand to clear ahead of his opponent.
-
4th minute
First goal for Mexico
Switzerland have a lot of possession in the starting phase, but mostly in their own half of the pitch. However, Gregor Kobel makes a mistake in the build-up and his pass ends up with Alvarado. He gets the ball in front of him and takes off, but the finish is no problem for the Nati goalkeeper.
-
1st minute
The game is underway!
What will Switzerland show against Mexico?
-
#Preview
It's about to start
The two teams have entered the pitch. The national anthems follow. Then it can begin.
-
#Line-ups
Yakin will field these 11 against Mexico
Yakin is relying on a back four of Rodriguez, Akanji, Amenda and Widmer. Xhaka returns to the starting eleven and Breel Embolo starts up front as the only striker.
-
#Preview
Visit to NBA venue
Captain Granit Xhaka assures that the mood in the team is still very good and that the Swiss delegation organized the camp under the motto "team building": On Wednesday, Yakin and his players took a detour to play basketball between training sessions. They visited the facilities of the NBA team Utah Jazz, which is based in the Mormon metropolis.
-
#Preview
The national team wants to whet the appetite for the World Cup in the USA
The Swiss national team will play the first game of its US tour in Salt Lake City. Murat Yakin's team will be looking to regain their positive mood against Mexico.
At Rice-Eccles Stadium, the 50,000-capacity home of the University of Utah's college football team, Switzerland will play its first game in the USA for 18 years. In 2007, the SFA team under coach Köbi Kuhn played two test matches in Florida against Jamaica (2-0) and Colombia (1-3).
-
#Preview
Yakin will have to make do without Zakaria
The SFV announced on Friday: Denis Zakaria is leaving. The midfielder is leaving the camp due to muscular complaints. Yakin wanted Zakaria to play in central defense. This plan has now fallen through.
-
#Preview
Hello ..
... and welcome to the international match between Mexico and Switzerland. Kick-off is at 10 pm. Watch the match here in the ticker.