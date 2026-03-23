  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Mercenary check Rieder scores ++ Athekame with important assist ++ Sommer looks old

Patrick Lämmle

23.3.2026

Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

23.03.2026, 13:10

23.03.2026, 13:23

Germany

 

Dortmund

Gregor Kobel

Dortmund experience a nightmare start against HSV and are 2-0 down after the first half - Kobel can't do anything about the goals conceded. But his team-mates turn on the heat in the second half and score three more goals to win.

 

HSV

Miro Muheim

In the 82nd minute, Bellingham shoots at Muheim's hand - BVB are awarded their third penalty of the evening. Bensebaini scores and Dortmund win after all.

 

Heidenheim

Leonidas Stergiou

Was not in the squad for the 3-3 draw against Leverkusen.

 

Bayer Leverkusen

Jonas Omlin

The substitute goalkeeper is also on the bench against Heidenheim.

 

Gladbach

Nico Elvedi

Gladbach draw 3-3 in the 100th Rhineland derby against 1. FC Köln, with Elvedi not always looking his best. When conceding the second goal, goalscorer Ache breaks free in his back, and at 3-3 the Swiss also loses the decisive header duel against Eric Martel.

 

1st FC Cologne

Joël Schmied

Still missing with a muscle injury.

 

Werder Bremen

Isaac Schmidt

Bremen win 1-0 in the basement duel against Wolfsburg - this is the good news. The bad news: Schmidt sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

 

Frankfurt

Aurèle Amenda

Frankfurt lose 2-1 at Mainz, with the central defender indirectly involved in the second goal conceded, but the whole Frankfurt defense did not cut a good figure.

 

Mainz 05

Silvan Widmer

The captain plays through again and things are going like clockwork for Mainz under Urs Fischer. Within eight days, they first won in Bremen, then reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League with a victory and now beat Frankfurt.

 

Augsburg

Fabian Rieder

Augsburg go down 5-2 at home to Stuttgart - but Fabian Rieder scores the 1-3 after a rebound and thus at least has a personal sense of achievement.

 

Augsburg

Cédric Zesiger

Plays through against Stuttgart and, like the entire Augsburg defense, is overwhelmed by the Swabians' offensive power.

 

Stuttgart

Luca Jaquez

Gets a break after three league starting eleven appearances in a row.

 

Freiburg

Johan Manzambi

Played in defensive midfield until the 89th minute in the 2:1 win at St. Pauli. He is not involved in the goals.

 

Freiburg

Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Ogbus is substituted when Freiburg are trailing at the break against St. Pauli. The 20-year-old has fought for a regular place, but now regular central defender Philipp Lienhart is back from injury.

England

 

Sunderland

Granit Xhaka

The captain played the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 win at Newcastle.

 

Newcastle

Fabian Schär

The central defender is still missing through injury.

 

Leeds United

Noah Okafor

He was substituted in the 69th minute of the 0-0 draw against Brentford. It's his comeback after an injury that cost him his national team call-up. Supposedly. Because Okafor is given a hand kiss due to the injury-related withdrawal and is subsequently nominated.

Changes to the national team squad. Ugrinic missing through injury - Okafor moves up after all

Changes to the national team squadUgrinic missing through injury - Okafor moves up after all

 

Nottingham Forest

Dan Ndoye

Nottingham demolish Spurs 3-0. Ndoye is only substituted after 80 minutes and is on the pitch for the third goal.

 

Burnley

Zeki Amdouni

Is still out with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Italy

 

Inter Milan

Yann Sommer

Inter Milan concede points for the third time in a row in a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina - despite the Nerazzurri taking the lead after just 40 seconds. Sommer doesn't look good when he equalizes, allowing a shot to bounce forward.

 

Inter Milan

Manuel Akanji

Akanji plays through in central defense as usual and is powerless to prevent the goal. The draw sees city rivals Milan move to within six points of Inter.

 

Bologna

Remo Freuler

Bologna beat Roma in extra time in the Europa League during the week. That took its toll on the team and Remo Freuler, for example, was rested against Lazio, who promptly lost 2-0 at home.

 

Bologna

Simon Sohm

Instead of Freuler, Sohm gets 90 minutes in central midfield.

 

Genoa

Benjamin Siegrist

The goalkeeper is injured.

 

AC Milan

Zachary Athekame

Replaced Tomori at half-time against Torino and immediately had a big impact on the game. Fofana is able to convert his pass in the 55th minute to make it 3:1. In the end, Milan win 3:2.

 

AC Milan

Ardon Jashari

Is not having an easy time at Milan at the moment and sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

 

Pisa

Michel Aebischer

Pisa, bottom of the table, go down 5-0 at Champions League aspirants Como. Aebischer is missing through suspension.

 

Pisa

Daniel Denoon

Missing against Como through injury with ankle problems.

 

Parma

Sascha Britschgi

Played in right midfield in the 2-0 home defeat against Cremonese, but was unable to make a decisive impact.

 

Sassuolo

Ulisses Garcia

Sassuolo earn a flattering point against Juventus. Garcia played at left-back and picked up a yellow card in the 74th minute after a rough foul.

Spain

 

Betis Sevilla

Ricardo Rodriguez

Only on the bench in the 2-1 defeat against Athletic Bilbao. However, Rodriguez played over 90 minutes in the 4-0 win over Panathinaikos during the week and helped them reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

 

Valencia

Eray Cömert

Once again played in central defense in the 2-0 away win against Sevilla FC and did a great job.

 

Valencia

Filip Ugrinic

Not in the Valencia squad for the win in Sevilla because he again has problems with the patellar tendon in his knee. Despite Murat Yakin's call-up, Ugrinic will therefore also have to withdraw from the national team.

 

Sevilla

Djibril Sow

Was allowed to start in central midfield against Valencia, but remained inconspicuous and was substituted after 73 minutes.

 

Sevilla

Ruben Vargas

Was given a similar amount of time to teammate Sow. Vargas can hardly prove himself in attack and is off after 71 minutes.

France

 

AS Monaco

Philipp Köhn

Only a substitute behind Hradecky in the 2-1 win in Lyon.

 

AS Monaco

Denis Zakaria

The captain once again put in an impeccable performance in central defense. Thanks to their sixth league win in a row, Monaco are back in the Champions League places.

 

Stade Rennes

Breel Embolo

At Rennes, he has only been a wild card for six weeks. This was also the case in the 0-0 draw against Metz, where Embolo was only substituted in the 74th minute and was unable to make any further impact.

 

Lorient

Yvon Mvogo

Loses 1-0 with Lorient at Toulouse and is absolutely powerless when conceding in the 81st minute.

 

Le Havre

Felix Mambimbi

Gets a bit of a run-out in the 3-2 defeat against Paris FC. Mambimbi was even allowed to start up front, but was substituted after just 42 minutes with the score at 2-0.

Football news

A football fairytale. Mainz 05 writes club history under Urs Fischer

A football fairytaleMainz 05 writes club history under Urs Fischer

Will YB star seize his World Cup chance?. After a horror debut, Alvyn Sanches is back in the national team

Will YB star seize his World Cup chance?After a horror debut, Alvyn Sanches is back in the national team

Mercenary check. Lehmann and Schertenleib score ++ Change rumor about Wälti ++ Big day for Luyet

Mercenary checkLehmann and Schertenleib score ++ Change rumor about Wälti ++ Big day for Luyet

FCL star not nominated for the national team. Mehmedi:

FCL star not nominated for the national teamMehmedi: "Di Giusto has provided far more arguments than Monteiro"

Mad derbi madrileño. Vinicius match winner, Valverde sent off: Real beat Atlético

Mad derbi madrileñoVinicius match winner, Valverde sent off: Real beat Atlético