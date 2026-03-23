Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund experience a nightmare start against HSV and are 2-0 down after the first half - Kobel can't do anything about the goals conceded. But his team-mates turn on the heat in the second half and score three more goals to win.

HSV Miro Muheim

In the 82nd minute, Bellingham shoots at Muheim's hand - BVB are awarded their third penalty of the evening. Bensebaini scores and Dortmund win after all.

Heidenheim Leonidas Stergiou

Was not in the squad for the 3-3 draw against Leverkusen.

Bayer Leverkusen Jonas Omlin

The substitute goalkeeper is also on the bench against Heidenheim.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Gladbach draw 3-3 in the 100th Rhineland derby against 1. FC Köln, with Elvedi not always looking his best. When conceding the second goal, goalscorer Ache breaks free in his back, and at 3-3 the Swiss also loses the decisive header duel against Eric Martel.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Still missing with a muscle injury.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Bremen win 1-0 in the basement duel against Wolfsburg - this is the good news. The bad news: Schmidt sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Frankfurt lose 2-1 at Mainz, with the central defender indirectly involved in the second goal conceded, but the whole Frankfurt defense did not cut a good figure.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

The captain plays through again and things are going like clockwork for Mainz under Urs Fischer. Within eight days, they first won in Bremen, then reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League with a victory and now beat Frankfurt.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

Augsburg go down 5-2 at home to Stuttgart - but Fabian Rieder scores the 1-3 after a rebound and thus at least has a personal sense of achievement.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

Plays through against Stuttgart and, like the entire Augsburg defense, is overwhelmed by the Swabians' offensive power.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Gets a break after three league starting eleven appearances in a row.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Played in defensive midfield until the 89th minute in the 2:1 win at St. Pauli. He is not involved in the goals.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Ogbus is substituted when Freiburg are trailing at the break against St. Pauli. The 20-year-old has fought for a regular place, but now regular central defender Philipp Lienhart is back from injury.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

The captain played the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 win at Newcastle.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

The central defender is still missing through injury.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

He was substituted in the 69th minute of the 0-0 draw against Brentford. It's his comeback after an injury that cost him his national team call-up. Supposedly. Because Okafor is given a hand kiss due to the injury-related withdrawal and is subsequently nominated.

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Nottingham demolish Spurs 3-0. Ndoye is only substituted after 80 minutes and is on the pitch for the third goal.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Is still out with a cruciate ligament rupture.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter Milan concede points for the third time in a row in a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina - despite the Nerazzurri taking the lead after just 40 seconds. Sommer doesn't look good when he equalizes, allowing a shot to bounce forward.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Akanji plays through in central defense as usual and is powerless to prevent the goal. The draw sees city rivals Milan move to within six points of Inter.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Bologna beat Roma in extra time in the Europa League during the week. That took its toll on the team and Remo Freuler, for example, was rested against Lazio, who promptly lost 2-0 at home.

Bologna Simon Sohm

Instead of Freuler, Sohm gets 90 minutes in central midfield.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

The goalkeeper is injured.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Replaced Tomori at half-time against Torino and immediately had a big impact on the game. Fofana is able to convert his pass in the 55th minute to make it 3:1. In the end, Milan win 3:2.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Is not having an easy time at Milan at the moment and sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Pisa, bottom of the table, go down 5-0 at Champions League aspirants Como. Aebischer is missing through suspension.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Missing against Como through injury with ankle problems.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

Played in right midfield in the 2-0 home defeat against Cremonese, but was unable to make a decisive impact.

Sassuolo Ulisses Garcia

Sassuolo earn a flattering point against Juventus. Garcia played at left-back and picked up a yellow card in the 74th minute after a rough foul.

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Only on the bench in the 2-1 defeat against Athletic Bilbao. However, Rodriguez played over 90 minutes in the 4-0 win over Panathinaikos during the week and helped them reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Once again played in central defense in the 2-0 away win against Sevilla FC and did a great job.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Not in the Valencia squad for the win in Sevilla because he again has problems with the patellar tendon in his knee. Despite Murat Yakin's call-up, Ugrinic will therefore also have to withdraw from the national team.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Was allowed to start in central midfield against Valencia, but remained inconspicuous and was substituted after 73 minutes.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Was given a similar amount of time to teammate Sow. Vargas can hardly prove himself in attack and is off after 71 minutes.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Only a substitute behind Hradecky in the 2-1 win in Lyon.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

The captain once again put in an impeccable performance in central defense. Thanks to their sixth league win in a row, Monaco are back in the Champions League places.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

At Rennes, he has only been a wild card for six weeks. This was also the case in the 0-0 draw against Metz, where Embolo was only substituted in the 74th minute and was unable to make any further impact.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Loses 1-0 with Lorient at Toulouse and is absolutely powerless when conceding in the 81st minute.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Gets a bit of a run-out in the 3-2 defeat against Paris FC. Mambimbi was even allowed to start up front, but was substituted after just 42 minutes with the score at 2-0.