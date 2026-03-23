Who shone, who fell off? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.
Germany
Dortmund
Gregor Kobel
Dortmund experience a nightmare start against HSV and are 2-0 down after the first half - Kobel can't do anything about the goals conceded. But his team-mates turn on the heat in the second half and score three more goals to win.
HSV
Miro Muheim
In the 82nd minute, Bellingham shoots at Muheim's hand - BVB are awarded their third penalty of the evening. Bensebaini scores and Dortmund win after all.
Heidenheim
Leonidas Stergiou
Was not in the squad for the 3-3 draw against Leverkusen.
Bayer Leverkusen
Jonas Omlin
The substitute goalkeeper is also on the bench against Heidenheim.
Gladbach
Nico Elvedi
Gladbach draw 3-3 in the 100th Rhineland derby against 1. FC Köln, with Elvedi not always looking his best. When conceding the second goal, goalscorer Ache breaks free in his back, and at 3-3 the Swiss also loses the decisive header duel against Eric Martel.
1st FC Cologne
Joël Schmied
Still missing with a muscle injury.
Werder Bremen
Isaac Schmidt
Bremen win 1-0 in the basement duel against Wolfsburg - this is the good news. The bad news: Schmidt sits on the bench for 90 minutes.
Frankfurt
Aurèle Amenda
Frankfurt lose 2-1 at Mainz, with the central defender indirectly involved in the second goal conceded, but the whole Frankfurt defense did not cut a good figure.
Mainz 05
Silvan Widmer
The captain plays through again and things are going like clockwork for Mainz under Urs Fischer. Within eight days, they first won in Bremen, then reached the quarter-finals of the Conference League with a victory and now beat Frankfurt.
Augsburg
Fabian Rieder
Augsburg go down 5-2 at home to Stuttgart - but Fabian Rieder scores the 1-3 after a rebound and thus at least has a personal sense of achievement.
Augsburg
Cédric Zesiger
Plays through against Stuttgart and, like the entire Augsburg defense, is overwhelmed by the Swabians' offensive power.
Stuttgart
Luca Jaquez
Gets a break after three league starting eleven appearances in a row.
Freiburg
Johan Manzambi
Played in defensive midfield until the 89th minute in the 2:1 win at St. Pauli. He is not involved in the goals.
Freiburg
Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus
Ogbus is substituted when Freiburg are trailing at the break against St. Pauli. The 20-year-old has fought for a regular place, but now regular central defender Philipp Lienhart is back from injury.
England
Sunderland
Granit Xhaka
The captain played the full 90 minutes in the 2-1 win at Newcastle.
Newcastle
Fabian Schär
The central defender is still missing through injury.
Leeds United
Noah Okafor
He was substituted in the 69th minute of the 0-0 draw against Brentford. It's his comeback after an injury that cost him his national team call-up. Supposedly. Because Okafor is given a hand kiss due to the injury-related withdrawal and is subsequently nominated.
Nottingham Forest
Dan Ndoye
Nottingham demolish Spurs 3-0. Ndoye is only substituted after 80 minutes and is on the pitch for the third goal.
Burnley
Zeki Amdouni
Is still out with a cruciate ligament rupture.
Italy
Inter Milan
Yann Sommer
Inter Milan concede points for the third time in a row in a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina - despite the Nerazzurri taking the lead after just 40 seconds. Sommer doesn't look good when he equalizes, allowing a shot to bounce forward.
Inter Milan
Manuel Akanji
Akanji plays through in central defense as usual and is powerless to prevent the goal. The draw sees city rivals Milan move to within six points of Inter.
Bologna
Remo Freuler
Bologna beat Roma in extra time in the Europa League during the week. That took its toll on the team and Remo Freuler, for example, was rested against Lazio, who promptly lost 2-0 at home.
Bologna
Simon Sohm
Instead of Freuler, Sohm gets 90 minutes in central midfield.
Genoa
Benjamin Siegrist
The goalkeeper is injured.
AC Milan
Zachary Athekame
Replaced Tomori at half-time against Torino and immediately had a big impact on the game. Fofana is able to convert his pass in the 55th minute to make it 3:1. In the end, Milan win 3:2.
AC Milan
Ardon Jashari
Is not having an easy time at Milan at the moment and sits on the bench for 90 minutes.
Pisa
Michel Aebischer
Pisa, bottom of the table, go down 5-0 at Champions League aspirants Como. Aebischer is missing through suspension.
Pisa
Daniel Denoon
Missing against Como through injury with ankle problems.
Parma
Sascha Britschgi
Played in right midfield in the 2-0 home defeat against Cremonese, but was unable to make a decisive impact.
Sassuolo
Ulisses Garcia
Sassuolo earn a flattering point against Juventus. Garcia played at left-back and picked up a yellow card in the 74th minute after a rough foul.
Spain
Betis Sevilla
Ricardo Rodriguez
Only on the bench in the 2-1 defeat against Athletic Bilbao. However, Rodriguez played over 90 minutes in the 4-0 win over Panathinaikos during the week and helped them reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.
Valencia
Eray Cömert
Once again played in central defense in the 2-0 away win against Sevilla FC and did a great job.
Valencia
Filip Ugrinic
Not in the Valencia squad for the win in Sevilla because he again has problems with the patellar tendon in his knee. Despite Murat Yakin's call-up, Ugrinic will therefore also have to withdraw from the national team.
Sevilla
Djibril Sow
Was allowed to start in central midfield against Valencia, but remained inconspicuous and was substituted after 73 minutes.
Sevilla
Ruben Vargas
Was given a similar amount of time to teammate Sow. Vargas can hardly prove himself in attack and is off after 71 minutes.
France
AS Monaco
Philipp Köhn
Only a substitute behind Hradecky in the 2-1 win in Lyon.
AS Monaco
Denis Zakaria
The captain once again put in an impeccable performance in central defense. Thanks to their sixth league win in a row, Monaco are back in the Champions League places.
Stade Rennes
Breel Embolo
At Rennes, he has only been a wild card for six weeks. This was also the case in the 0-0 draw against Metz, where Embolo was only substituted in the 74th minute and was unable to make any further impact.
Lorient
Yvon Mvogo
Loses 1-0 with Lorient at Toulouse and is absolutely powerless when conceding in the 81st minute.
Le Havre
Felix Mambimbi
Gets a bit of a run-out in the 3-2 defeat against Paris FC. Mambimbi was even allowed to start up front, but was substituted after just 42 minutes with the score at 2-0.