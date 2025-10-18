  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swiss player shines in the Bundesliga Rieder scores for Augsburg, Muheim with assist

SDA

18.10.2025 - 18:01

Fabian Rieder is on fire for Augsburg
Fabian Rieder is on fire for Augsburg
IMAGO/Sven Simon

Fabian Rieder joins the scorers in the 7th round of the Bundesliga. Nevertheless, Augsburg had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Cologne. Top teams Leipzig and Stuttgart celebrate victories.

Keystone-SDA

18.10.2025, 18:01

18.10.2025, 21:10

Fabian Rieder scored from the penalty spot in the 54th minute to make it 1-1 for Augsburg at newly promoted Cologne. It was the 23-year-old attacker's second goal in his fifth game for his new employers - and he also scored two assists. Nevertheless, Augsburg's third win of the season came to nothing as the hosts, who started with Swiss defender Joël Schmied, equalized through Said El Mala in the 76th minute.

Leipzig moved up to second place in the table thanks to a 2-1 win against promoted Hamburg. Both goals for the home team, 1-0 (45') and 2-1 (50'), were scored by Austria's Christoph Baumgartner. The winning goal came two minutes after Albert Sambi Lokonga had made it 1-1, following an assist from Switzerland's Miro Muheim.

Third-placed Stuttgart celebrated their fourth win in a row with a 3-0 win at Wolfsburg. Luca Jaquez played in defense for the visitors.

There were seven goals in the match between Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen. While Alejandro Grimaldo scored twice for the visitors, Silvan Widmer did not feature for Mainz.

Dortmund's final goal comes too late. Bayern Munich win classic thanks to Kane and Olise

Dortmund's final goal comes too lateBayern Munich win classic thanks to Kane and Olise

Brief telegrams

1st FC Köln - Augsburg 1:1 (0:0). - 50,000 spectators. - Goals: 54. Rieder (penalty) 0:1. 76. Saïd El Mala 1:1. - Remarks: 1. FC Köln with Schmied. Augsburg with Zesiger (from 85th) and Rieder (until 85th).

Wolfsburg - VfB Stuttgart 0:3 (0:1). - 26'145 spectators. - Goals: 35. Tiago Tomás 0:1. 55. Mittelstädt 0:2. 80. Stiller 0:3. - Remarks: VfB Stuttgart with Jaquez, without Stergiou (not in the squad).

Leipzig - Hamburger SV 2:1 (1:0). - 47'800 spectators. - Goals: 45. Baumgartner 1:0. 48. Sambi Lokonga 1:1. 50. Baumgartner 2:1. - Comments: Hamburger SV with Muheim, without Hefti (not in the squad).

Mainz 05 - Bayer Leverkusen 3:4 (1:3). - 33'305 spectators. - Goals: 11. Grimaldo (penalty) 0:1. 24. Kofane 0:2. 34. Lee Jae-Sung 1:2. 45. Grimaldo 1:3. 71. Amiri (penalty) 2:3. 87. Terrier 2:4. 90. Sieb 3:4. - Remarks: Mainz 05 without Widmer (substitute).

Heidenheim - Werder Bremen 2:2 (0:0). - Goals: 50. Grüll 0:1. 67. Schimmer 1:1. 69. Stage 1:2. 83. Föhrenbach 2:2. - Comments: Werder Bremen without Schmidt (not in the squad)

Ranking/Results

7th round. Saturday: 1. FC Köln - Augsburg 1:1. Mainz 05 - Bayer Leverkusen 3:4. RB Leipzig - Hamburger SV 2:1. Wolfsburg - VfB Stuttgart 0:3. Heidenheim - Werder Bremen 2:2. Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund 18:30. - Sunday: SC Freiburg - Eintracht Frankfurt 15:30. St. Pauli - Hoffenheim 17:30.

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 6/18 (25:3). 2. RB Leipzig 7/16 (10:9). 3. VfB Stuttgart 7/15 (11:6). 4. Borussia Dortmund 6/14 (12:4). 5. Bayer Leverkusen 7/14 (16:11). 6. 1. FC Köln 7/11 (12:10). 7. Union Berlin 7/10 (11:14). 8. Eintracht Frankfurt 6/9 (17:16). 9. SC Freiburg 6/8 (9:9). 10. Hamburger SV 7/8 (7:10). 11. Werder Bremen 7/8 (11:16). 12. St. Pauli 6/7 (8:9). 13. Hoffenheim 6/7 (9:12). 14. Augsburg 7/7 (12:14). 15. Wolfsburg 7/5 (8:13). 16. Mainz 05 7/4 (8:14). 17. Heidenheim 7/4 (6:13). 18. Borussia Mönchengladbach 7/3 (6:15).

More from the department

England. Sunderland still strong at home

EnglandSunderland still strong at home

Video highlights. Von Ballmoos prevents Zurich from scoring in stoppage time

Video highlightsVon Ballmoos prevents Zurich from scoring in stoppage time

Video highlights. Leaders Thun beat Servette 3-1 and keep the rest of the league at bay

Video highlightsLeaders Thun beat Servette 3-1 and keep the rest of the league at bay