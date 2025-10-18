Fabian Rieder is on fire for Augsburg IMAGO/Sven Simon

Fabian Rieder joins the scorers in the 7th round of the Bundesliga. Nevertheless, Augsburg had to settle for a 1-1 draw in Cologne. Top teams Leipzig and Stuttgart celebrate victories.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Fabian Rieder scored from the penalty spot in the 54th minute to make it 1-1 for Augsburg at newly promoted Cologne. It was the 23-year-old attacker's second goal in his fifth game for his new employers - and he also scored two assists. Nevertheless, Augsburg's third win of the season came to nothing as the hosts, who started with Swiss defender Joël Schmied, equalized through Said El Mala in the 76th minute.

Leipzig moved up to second place in the table thanks to a 2-1 win against promoted Hamburg. Both goals for the home team, 1-0 (45') and 2-1 (50'), were scored by Austria's Christoph Baumgartner. The winning goal came two minutes after Albert Sambi Lokonga had made it 1-1, following an assist from Switzerland's Miro Muheim.

Third-placed Stuttgart celebrated their fourth win in a row with a 3-0 win at Wolfsburg. Luca Jaquez played in defense for the visitors.

There were seven goals in the match between Mainz and Bayer Leverkusen. While Alejandro Grimaldo scored twice for the visitors, Silvan Widmer did not feature for Mainz.

Brief telegrams

1st FC Köln - Augsburg 1:1 (0:0). - 50,000 spectators. - Goals: 54. Rieder (penalty) 0:1. 76. Saïd El Mala 1:1. - Remarks: 1. FC Köln with Schmied. Augsburg with Zesiger (from 85th) and Rieder (until 85th).

Wolfsburg - VfB Stuttgart 0:3 (0:1). - 26'145 spectators. - Goals: 35. Tiago Tomás 0:1. 55. Mittelstädt 0:2. 80. Stiller 0:3. - Remarks: VfB Stuttgart with Jaquez, without Stergiou (not in the squad).

Leipzig - Hamburger SV 2:1 (1:0). - 47'800 spectators. - Goals: 45. Baumgartner 1:0. 48. Sambi Lokonga 1:1. 50. Baumgartner 2:1. - Comments: Hamburger SV with Muheim, without Hefti (not in the squad).

Mainz 05 - Bayer Leverkusen 3:4 (1:3). - 33'305 spectators. - Goals: 11. Grimaldo (penalty) 0:1. 24. Kofane 0:2. 34. Lee Jae-Sung 1:2. 45. Grimaldo 1:3. 71. Amiri (penalty) 2:3. 87. Terrier 2:4. 90. Sieb 3:4. - Remarks: Mainz 05 without Widmer (substitute).

Heidenheim - Werder Bremen 2:2 (0:0). - Goals: 50. Grüll 0:1. 67. Schimmer 1:1. 69. Stage 1:2. 83. Föhrenbach 2:2. - Comments: Werder Bremen without Schmidt (not in the squad)

Ranking/Results

7th round. Saturday: 1. FC Köln - Augsburg 1:1. Mainz 05 - Bayer Leverkusen 3:4. RB Leipzig - Hamburger SV 2:1. Wolfsburg - VfB Stuttgart 0:3. Heidenheim - Werder Bremen 2:2. Bayern Munich - Borussia Dortmund 18:30. - Sunday: SC Freiburg - Eintracht Frankfurt 15:30. St. Pauli - Hoffenheim 17:30.

Ranking: 1. Bayern Munich 6/18 (25:3). 2. RB Leipzig 7/16 (10:9). 3. VfB Stuttgart 7/15 (11:6). 4. Borussia Dortmund 6/14 (12:4). 5. Bayer Leverkusen 7/14 (16:11). 6. 1. FC Köln 7/11 (12:10). 7. Union Berlin 7/10 (11:14). 8. Eintracht Frankfurt 6/9 (17:16). 9. SC Freiburg 6/8 (9:9). 10. Hamburger SV 7/8 (7:10). 11. Werder Bremen 7/8 (11:16). 12. St. Pauli 6/7 (8:9). 13. Hoffenheim 6/7 (9:12). 14. Augsburg 7/7 (12:14). 15. Wolfsburg 7/5 (8:13). 16. Mainz 05 7/4 (8:14). 17. Heidenheim 7/4 (6:13). 18. Borussia Mönchengladbach 7/3 (6:15).