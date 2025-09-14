Fabian Rieder scores for Augsburg in his first game Keystone

Fabian Rieder only needs 16 minutes to score his first goal on his debut for Augsburg. However, it was not enough to secure victory in the 3rd Bundesliga round at St. Pauli.

Keystone-SDA SDA

With a penalty shortly before the break and an unfortunate deflected shot by Cédric Zesiger at the start of the final quarter of an hour, St. Pauli managed to turn the tide and win 2:1. Hamburg, who are still unbeaten this season, are in 4th place with seven points.

Zesiger played through for Augsburg, who lost for the second time in a row, while Rieder was substituted in the closing stages. However, Rieder got off to a good start at his new club with the 1:0 goal. He headed Han-Noah Massengo's cross into the goal. It was the third Bundesliga goal for the Bernese, who played for Stuttgart last season.