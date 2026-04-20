Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.
Germany
Dortmund
Gregor Kobel
Bitter weekend for Kobel's BVB. Dortmund lose 2-1 away to Hoffenheim and then have to watch Bayern wrap up the league title on Sunday. Kobel can do nothing about the goals conceded in Hoffenheim, Kramaric scores twice from the penalty spot.
Bayer Leverkusen
Jonas Omlin
Didn't even make the Werkself squad for the 2-1 defeat against Augsburg.
Augsburg
Fabian Rieder
What a game from Fabian Rieder! The Swiss player single-handedly scored Augsburg's winner against Leverkusen. First he equalized from distance after 15 minutes, then he took responsibility in the 98th minute and converted a penalty to score the winner. These were Rieder's fifth and sixth goals of the season. He is voted into the "Eleven of the Week" by "kicker" magazine for his performance.
Augsburg
Cédric Zesiger
He also plays against Leverkusen. Bitter: Before the 0:1, he loses the decisive header duel against Leverkusen's Schick.
HSV
Miro Muheim
Hamburg lose the prestigious northern derby against Werder Bremen 1:3. It is also a bad day for Muheim. After a tackle in the closing stages, he remains lying down, holding his knee with a contorted face and eventually has to be substituted. Is Muheim's injury more serious? "The initial examinations were positive from our point of view. It didn't look like anything more had happened," said HSV coach Merlin Polzin after the game, giving the all-clear.
Stuttgart
Luca Jaquez
Comes in at the break in the 4-2 defeat against Bayern. At least VfB only conceded one goal in the second half before Bayern celebrated the championship title.
Gladbach
Nico Elvedi
Unfortunate how Gladbach squandered a last-minute victory against Urs Fischer's Mainz. Elvedi plays through the 1:1 and makes a stable impression. Gets a yellow card after 89 minutes.
1st FC Cologne
Joël Schmied
Still missing his Cologne team with an injury in the draw against St. Pauli.
Werder Bremen
Isaac Schmidt
Can celebrate the derby win against Hamburg with his colors. However, Schmidt does not play.
Frankfurt
Aurèle Amenda
Started against Leipzig and was unable to prevent the 3-1 defeat. Before conceding the first goal, he allows Diomande to finish too easily.
Mainz 05
Silvan Widmer
The captain only starts on the bench after the England week against Gladbach. Coach Fischer then brought on his compatriot after 75 minutes. Widmer is immediately active and helps his team to snatch a point from Gladbach after all.
Freiburg
Johan Manzambi
Freiburg's man of the match scored again at the weekend. In the 2:1 win against Heidenheim, Manzambi puts his team 1:0 ahead after 24 minutes. His shot was deflected in unstoppably. He was substituted after 69 minutes.
The youngster's performances did not go unnoticed by the top clubs. There are already various rumors about a transfer in the summer and even Real Madrid are said to be interested.
Freiburg
Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus
Freiburg's second Swiss player is also in the starting eleven against Heidenheim. Central defender Ogbus plays through and helps to secure the win against the bottom team.
Heidenheim
Leonidas Stergiou
His team lose 2-1 away to Freiburg, Stergiou sits on the bench for 90 minutes.
England
Sunderland
Granit Xhaka
The national team captain's team loses to Aston Villa in a goal spectacle (4:3). Xhaka plays through as usual. "Football ... sometimes you love it, and sometimes it hurts," he wrote on his Instagram account after the bitter defeat.
Newcastle
Fabian Schär
Still missing through injury.
Leeds United
Noah Okafor
Murat Yakin can hardly do without Noah Okafor at the World Cup. After scoring a brace against Manchester United last week, the Swiss striker scored again this weekend. In the 3-0 win against Wolves, he made it 2-0 after 20 minutes and celebrated his goal dancing with the "Griddy".
Nottingham Forest
Dan Ndoye
Absent from the squad for the 4-1 win against Burnley.
Burnley
Zeki Amdouni
Is still out after tearing his cruciate ligament.
Italy
Inter Milan
Yann Sommer
His team wins 3-0 at home against Cagliari on Friday. Sommer is only on the bench.
Inter Milan
Manuel Akanji
Unlike Manuel Akanji. The central defender plays through against Cagliari and does a good job with the whole defense.
Bologna
Remo Freuler
The captain played in midfield against Juventus, but was unable to prevent the 2-0 defeat in Turin.
Bologna
Simon Sohm
Sohm plays against Juventus in the ten position from the start. However, he doesn't create much danger and his day's work is over after just over an hour.
Genoa
Benjamin Siegrist
The goalkeeper is missing through injury.
AC Milan
Zachary Athekame
Played on the right flank from the start and cut a fine figure in the 1-0 win against Verona. He is substituted after 63 minutes.
AC Milan
Ardon Jashari
Sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the away win in Verona.
Pisa
Michel Aebischer
Played in midfield in the 2-1 defeat against Genoa and received a yellow card. His team continues to slide towards relegation, but loan player Aebischer is likely to return to Bologna at the end of the season.
Pisa
Daniel Denoon
Still absent with ankle problems.
Parma
Sascha Britschgi
He came on as a substitute after 75 minutes against Udinese and helped to secure a 1-0 win.
Sassuolo
Ulisses Garcia
Returns to the squad after his injury, but sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the win against Como (2-1).
Spain
Betis Sevilla
Ricardo Rodriguez
There were no matches in the Spanish league this weekend due to the cup final. Betis Sevilla are back in action on Tuesday. At 9.30 pm they will face Girona.
Valencia
Eray Cömert
Valencia travel to Mallorca for an away game on Tuesday at 7pm.
Valencia
Filip Ugrinic
Ugrinic will also be looking to pick up three points against Mallorca on Tuesday.
Sevilla
Djibril Sow
Sevilla face UD Levante on Thursday.
Sevilla
Ruben Vargas
Ruben Vargas should also be on the pitch with Sow.
France
AS Monaco
Philipp Köhn
Köhn sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw against Auxerre.
AS Monaco
Denis Zakaria
Unlike Köhn, the Monegasque captain plays through. However, the central defender only attracted attention in the 59th minute when he picked up his fourth yellow card of the season.
Stade Rennes
Breel Embolo
The international striker leads Stade Rennes onto the pitch as captain for the first time. With a goal, he played a key role in the 3-0 away win at Conference League semi-finalists Strasbourg.
Lorient
Yvon Mvogo
Keeps a clean sheet in Lorient's 2-0 home win against Olympique Marseille. The international goalkeeper thus collects his fifth clean sheet of the season.
Le Havre
Felix Mambimbi
Misses out with a knee injury.