Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

Patrick Lämmle

Germany

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Bitter weekend for Kobel's BVB. Dortmund lose 2-1 away to Hoffenheim and then have to watch Bayern wrap up the league title on Sunday. Kobel can do nothing about the goals conceded in Hoffenheim, Kramaric scores twice from the penalty spot.

Bayer Leverkusen Jonas Omlin

Didn't even make the Werkself squad for the 2-1 defeat against Augsburg.

Augsburg Fabian Rieder

What a game from Fabian Rieder! The Swiss player single-handedly scored Augsburg's winner against Leverkusen. First he equalized from distance after 15 minutes, then he took responsibility in the 98th minute and converted a penalty to score the winner. These were Rieder's fifth and sixth goals of the season. He is voted into the "Eleven of the Week" by "kicker" magazine for his performance.

Augsburg Cédric Zesiger

He also plays against Leverkusen. Bitter: Before the 0:1, he loses the decisive header duel against Leverkusen's Schick.

HSV Miro Muheim

Hamburg lose the prestigious northern derby against Werder Bremen 1:3. It is also a bad day for Muheim. After a tackle in the closing stages, he remains lying down, holding his knee with a contorted face and eventually has to be substituted. Is Muheim's injury more serious? "The initial examinations were positive from our point of view. It didn't look like anything more had happened," said HSV coach Merlin Polzin after the game, giving the all-clear.

Stuttgart Luca Jaquez

Comes in at the break in the 4-2 defeat against Bayern. At least VfB only conceded one goal in the second half before Bayern celebrated the championship title.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

Unfortunate how Gladbach squandered a last-minute victory against Urs Fischer's Mainz. Elvedi plays through the 1:1 and makes a stable impression. Gets a yellow card after 89 minutes.

1st FC Cologne Joël Schmied

Still missing his Cologne team with an injury in the draw against St. Pauli.

Werder Bremen Isaac Schmidt

Can celebrate the derby win against Hamburg with his colors. However, Schmidt does not play.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Started against Leipzig and was unable to prevent the 3-1 defeat. Before conceding the first goal, he allows Diomande to finish too easily.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

The captain only starts on the bench after the England week against Gladbach. Coach Fischer then brought on his compatriot after 75 minutes. Widmer is immediately active and helps his team to snatch a point from Gladbach after all.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Freiburg's man of the match scored again at the weekend. In the 2:1 win against Heidenheim, Manzambi puts his team 1:0 ahead after 24 minutes. His shot was deflected in unstoppably. He was substituted after 69 minutes.

The youngster's performances did not go unnoticed by the top clubs. There are already various rumors about a transfer in the summer and even Real Madrid are said to be interested.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Freiburg's second Swiss player is also in the starting eleven against Heidenheim. Central defender Ogbus plays through and helps to secure the win against the bottom team.

Heidenheim Leonidas Stergiou

His team lose 2-1 away to Freiburg, Stergiou sits on the bench for 90 minutes.

England

Sunderland Granit Xhaka

The national team captain's team loses to Aston Villa in a goal spectacle (4:3). Xhaka plays through as usual. "Football ... sometimes you love it, and sometimes it hurts," he wrote on his Instagram account after the bitter defeat.

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Still missing through injury.

Leeds United Noah Okafor

Murat Yakin can hardly do without Noah Okafor at the World Cup. After scoring a brace against Manchester United last week, the Swiss striker scored again this weekend. In the 3-0 win against Wolves, he made it 2-0 after 20 minutes and celebrated his goal dancing with the "Griddy".

Nottingham Forest Dan Ndoye

Absent from the squad for the 4-1 win against Burnley.

Burnley Zeki Amdouni

Is still out after tearing his cruciate ligament.

Italy

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

His team wins 3-0 at home against Cagliari on Friday. Sommer is only on the bench.

Inter Milan Manuel Akanji

Unlike Manuel Akanji. The central defender plays through against Cagliari and does a good job with the whole defense.

Bologna Remo Freuler

The captain played in midfield against Juventus, but was unable to prevent the 2-0 defeat in Turin.

Bologna Simon Sohm

Sohm plays against Juventus in the ten position from the start. However, he doesn't create much danger and his day's work is over after just over an hour.

Genoa Benjamin Siegrist

The goalkeeper is missing through injury.

AC Milan Zachary Athekame

Played on the right flank from the start and cut a fine figure in the 1-0 win against Verona. He is substituted after 63 minutes.

AC Milan Ardon Jashari

Sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the away win in Verona.

Pisa Michel Aebischer

Played in midfield in the 2-1 defeat against Genoa and received a yellow card. His team continues to slide towards relegation, but loan player Aebischer is likely to return to Bologna at the end of the season.

Pisa Daniel Denoon

Still absent with ankle problems.

Parma Sascha Britschgi

He came on as a substitute after 75 minutes against Udinese and helped to secure a 1-0 win.

Sassuolo Ulisses Garcia

Returns to the squad after his injury, but sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the win against Como (2-1).

Spain

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

There were no matches in the Spanish league this weekend due to the cup final. Betis Sevilla are back in action on Tuesday. At 9.30 pm they will face Girona.

Valencia Eray Cömert

Valencia travel to Mallorca for an away game on Tuesday at 7pm.

Valencia Filip Ugrinic

Ugrinic will also be looking to pick up three points against Mallorca on Tuesday.

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sevilla face UD Levante on Thursday.

Sevilla Ruben Vargas

Ruben Vargas should also be on the pitch with Sow.

France

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Köhn sits on the bench for 90 minutes in the 2-2 draw against Auxerre.

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Unlike Köhn, the Monegasque captain plays through. However, the central defender only attracted attention in the 59th minute when he picked up his fourth yellow card of the season.

Stade Rennes Breel Embolo

The international striker leads Stade Rennes onto the pitch as captain for the first time. With a goal, he played a key role in the 3-0 away win at Conference League semi-finalists Strasbourg.

Lorient Yvon Mvogo

Keeps a clean sheet in Lorient's 2-0 home win against Olympique Marseille. The international goalkeeper thus collects his fifth clean sheet of the season.

Le Havre Felix Mambimbi

Misses out with a knee injury.