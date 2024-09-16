Who shone, who fell away? blue Sport follows the performances of the Swiss mercenaries very closely.

🇩🇪 Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen Granit Xhaka

Leverkusen win 4:1 away against Hoffenheim, with Granit Xhaka setting up the 2:0 with a perfect pass from his own half of the pitch. On Thursday, Xhaka and Leverkusen face Feyenoord Rotterdam away from home (18:45 live on blue Sport).

Dortmund Gregor Kobel

Dortmund win 4:2 at home against Heidenheim. Kobel is not to blame for the goals conceded, otherwise he can hardly distinguish himself once. The Champions League continues for Kobel on Wednesday - Dortmund play away against Brugge (21:00 live on blue Sport).

Gladbach Jonas Omlin

In the 3-1 home defeat against Stuttgart, Omlin leads his team as captain. He let the ball bounce forward for the first goal conceded and then had no chance with the follow-up shot. No chance to stop the second and third goals.

Gladbach Nico Elvedi

The international(unjustified sending off against Denmark) plays in central defense against Stuttgart. Elvedi doesn't play his best game, but that also applies to his teammates.

Augsburg Ruben Vargas

Vargas is in the starting eleven for the 3-1 win against St. Pauli. In the 62nd minute, the Swiss international had to make way for Phillip Tietz, who scored five minutes after coming on to make it 2-0.

Mainz 05 Silvan Widmer

Mainz captain Widmer was substituted in the 79th minute against Werder Bremen with the score at 1-2. The result remains the same.

Stuttgart Fabian Rieder

Rieder is in the Stuttgart starting eleven for the first time in the Bundesliga. And the 22-year-old international played a major part in the away win against Gladbach with two assists. The lead-up to the 2:1 is both brilliant and curious: Rieder leaves the pitch during his sprint duel and runs through behind the linesman's back. The set-piece specialist set up the 3:1 with a tailor-made corner. On Tuesday, Stuttgart will face Real Madrid away from home in the Champions League (21:00 live on blue Sport).

Stuttgart Leonidas Stergiou

The 22-year-old is out due to a back injury.

Wolfsburg Cédric Zesiger

The 26-year-old played in central defense in the 2-1 defeat against Frankfurt. In the 82nd minute, he was at fault for the penalty with a handball, which Marmoush converted to make it 2-1.

Frankfurt Aurèle Amenda

Amenda makes his first competitive appearance for Frankfurt and debuts in the Bundesliga. The 21-year-old was substituted in the 85th minute against Wolfsburg and helped to save the 2:1 lead over time.

Freiburg Bruno Ifechukwu Ogbus

Ogbus does not play in the 2-1 win against Bochum.

Freiburg Johan Manzambi

Manzambi is not called up.

VfL Bochum Noah Loosli

Loosli is not part of the squad for the defeat against Freiburg. He hasn't played a minute in the league under Peter Zeidler.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League

Manchester City Manuel Akanji

With less than a minute played, Manchester City are already behind against Brentford. Akanji is not to blame for conceding the goal. But thanks to a brace from Haaland, the Skyblues still managed to secure the three points they had budgeted for. Akanji has yet to miss a minute of Pep Guardiola's star-studded squad this season. On Wednesday, City host Inter Milan in the Champions League (21:00 live on blue Sport).

Newcastle Fabian Schär

Fabian Schär returns from his suspension and is immediately in the starting eleven. But it gets even better: the central defender (86 caps), who has retired from the national team, scores a long-range strike against Wolverhampton to make it 1-1. Five minutes later, Barnes scores Newcastle's winner.

🇮🇹 Serie A

Inter Milan Yann Sommer

Inter Milan dropped points against Monza on Sunday evening. In the 81st minute, Sommer had no chance with a header from around ten meters. At least Denzel Dumfries made it 1-1 in the 88th minute. On Wednesday, the former international goalkeeper (94 caps) will have his work cut out for him in the away game against Manchester City in the Champions League (21:00 live on blue Sport).

AC Milan Noah Okafor

AC Milan celebrate their first win on matchday 4 against FC Venezia. The score was 4-0 after just 29 minutes and stayed that way until the end. Okafor was substituted in the 63rd minute for Dutch international Tijjani Reijnders. On Wednesday (21:00 live on blue Sport), Bologna will face Liverpool in the Champions League, who surprisingly lost 1-0 to Nottingham on Saturday.

Bologna Remo Freuler

Freuler will play for Bologna in the 2-2 draw against Como Calcio. Last season's surprise team only has three points after four games. But the big highlight is yet to come. On Wednesday, Bologna will host Donetsk in the Champions League (18:45 live on blue Sport)

Bologna Dan Ndoye

Dan Ndoye has recovered from his injury and is substituted in the 80th minute. There are no more goals.

Bologna Michel Aebischer

Aebischer was substituted at half-time with the score at 0-1.

Empoli Nicolas Haas

Haas came on in the 90th minute of the 0-0 draw against Juventus.

Parma Simon Sohm

Parma will play against Udinese on Monday.

🇪🇸 LaLiga

Betis Sevilla Ricardo Rodriguez

Betis Sevilla win 2-0 against Leganés, their first win in four games. Rodriguez is on the bench for the third time. His next chance to play comes on Wednesday, when Betis play Getafe (19:00 live on blue Sport).

Sevilla Djibril Sow

Sevilla recorded their first win against Getafe in the 5th round (1-0). Sow plays in central midfield and is only substituted in the 5th minute of stoppage time.

Real Valladolid Eray Cömert

Cömert started against Celta Vigo but was substituted with an injury in the 64th minute with the score at 1-2. His team then conceded another goal.

🇫🇷 Ligue 1

AS Monaco Philipp Köhn

Away at Auxerre, Köhn celebrates the third clean sheet in the 4th round. Only in the 1-1 draw against Lens this season has the 26-year-old had to make a save. On Thursday, he should be really challenged in the Champions League against Barcelona (21:00 live on blue Sport).

AS Monaco Denis Zakaria

Captain Zakaria provided the assist against Auxerre in the 25th minute to make it 2-0 and scored in the 89th minute to make it 3-0. The 27-year-old had already scored in the previous round against Lens (1:1).

AS Monaco Breel Embolo

Embolo is also in the starting eleven, but remains without a goal in the championship despite good opportunities. In the 61st minute, Embolo misses a cross by a hair's breadth and ends up in the goal himself instead; less than two minutes later, he is wonderfully played free, runs alone towards the goalkeeper and fails to score. He was then substituted in the 64th minute.

A fraction of a second too late: Embolo slips past the ball by a hair's breadth. Screenshot: Youtube/Ligue 1 McDonald’s

Marseille Ulisses Garcia

Garcia is substituted in the 82nd minute of the 2-0 win against Nice.

Toulouse Vincent Sierro

The 28-year-old played in central midfield in the 2-0 win against Le Havre.

Montpellier Becir Omeragic

Omeragic sits on the bench in the 3-0 defeat against Rennes.

Montpellier Gabriel Barès

Barès also misses out in Montpellier's third defeat in their fourth league game.

Stade Brest Edimilson Fernandes

Stade Brest lose 3-1 to PSG on Fernandes' debut after leading 1-0. The 28-year-old started and was substituted in the 80th minute, but scored no more goals. Stade Brest continue their Champions League campaign on Thursday. Fernandes' team should be in with a chance in their home game against Sturm Graz (21:00 live on blue Sport), even if their start in the league has been a complete failure with three points from four games.

Le Havre Ruben Londja

The 18-year-old, who scored a brace for the U19s in the 2-2 draw against Ukraine on September 6, is once again not in the professional squad at Le Havre.

Other Swiss players abroad

Benfica Lisbon Zeki Amdouni

Benfica came from 1-0 down to win 4-1 against CD Santa Clara, with Amdouni coming on as a 67th-minute substitute. He was unable to make his debut, scoring no more goals after his substitution. Benfica play away against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Thursday (18:45 live on blue Sport).

Feyenoord Rotterdam Jordan Lotomba

In his first game for Feyenoord, Lotomba is in the starting eleven and sets up the 2-0 in the 70th minute. However, it was not enough to win, Willumsson scored twice more for Groningen and the game ended 2-2. Feyenoord will host Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Thursday (18:45 live on blue Sport).

Ludogorets Razgrad Kwadwo Duah

Duah was substituted in the 66th minute of the 3-0 win against Krumovgrad when the score was 2-0. The Nati striker does not have his feet in the game for the last goal. Ludogorets Razgrad crashed out of the Champions League play-offs after a 2-1 away win in the first leg. At home, they suffered a 2:7 defeat against Qarabag. The Europa League then begins on September 25.

Bruges Ardon Jashari

Jashari was in the starting eleven for the 3-0 win against KV Kortrijk. The 22-year-old was substituted in the 59th minute with the score at 1-0. On Wednesday, Bruges will play Dortmund in the Champions League (21:00 live on blue Sport).

Standard Liège Andi Zeqiri

Zeqiri joined Standard Liège on loan from Genk during the international break. The 25-year-old was in the starting eleven and promptly scored in his first game in the 64th minute to make it 2-0 against FCV Dender EH. He was substituted shortly afterwards.

KAA Gent Franck Surdez

In the seventh round, Franck Surdez scored his first goal of the season in the 6th minute of the 2-0 win against Mechelen. The 22-year-old had already provided three assists in the previous games. Surdez is also playing internationally with Gent - he will be able to put his skills to the test in the Conference League opener away to Chelsea on October 3.

Mvogo celebrates a 2-1 win with Lorient against Red Star FC. Relegated Lorient are among the leaders with 9 points from four games.

Midtjylland Kevin Mbabu

Mbabu celebrates a successful debut for Midtjylland. The 29-year-old played at right-back in the 2:1 win against Copenhagen. In the 38th minute, there was not much missing and he could even have been the scorer.

AEK Athens Steven Zuber

AEK Athens play against Vlos NFC on Monday evening.

Sturm Graz Gregory Wüthrich

The match between Austria and Sturm Graz was postponed due to the storms. On Thursday, the 29-year-old national team debutant will play Sturm Graz away against Stade Brest in the Champions League (21:00 live on blue Sport).

RB Salzburg Bryan Okoh

Due to the heavy rainfall on Saturday, the match against Austria Klagenfurt will not take place. On Wednesday, Salzburg will face Sparta Prague away in the Champions League (18:45 live on blue Sport).

Al-Wasl Haris Seferovic

No game for Seferovic, Al-Wasl will not play again until September 21.

Queens Park Rangers (Championship) Michael Frey

In the 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday, Frey is substituted in the 72nd minute with the score at 0-0. The game ends 1-1, with both goals scored in stoppage time.

Norwich City (Championship) Christian Fassnacht

Fassnacht is still out with a hamstring injury. Norwich City suffer a 1-0 defeat at Swansea City.

Leeds United (Championship) Isaac Schmidt

The 24-year-old was on the bench for the 1-0 defeat against Burnley. The new signing will have to be patient before he can make his debut for Leeds United.

Hull City (Championship) Anthony Racioppi

Former YB goalkeeper Racioppi is once again on the substitutes' bench in the 2-0 defeat against Sheffield United. Hull City have just three points after five games.

Chicago Fire Maren Haile-Selassie

The 25-year-old played in the 2-1 win against RB New York. He is cautioned in the 87th minute.

Chicago Fire Allan Arigoni

Allan Arigoni does not play against RB New York for the first time since the end of May.

St. Louis CITY Roman Bürki

Bürki has to fish the ball out of the goal three times in the 3-1 defeat against Minnesota.

Seattle Stefan Frei

Frei celebrates a 2-0 win over Sporting KC with the Seattle Sounders and sets course for the playoffs.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Miro Muheim

Muheim plays at left-back in the 5-0 win against Jahn Regensburg.

HSV (Bundesliga 2) Silvan Hefti

Hefti also plays the full distance on the right side of defense for HSV. In stoppage time of the first half, he was yellow-carded for tripping.

1. FC Kaiserslautern (Bundesliga 2) Jan Elvedi

Elvedi plays in central defense in the 3-1 defeat against Hannover 96.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Andrin Hunziker

In the 2-0 win against Schalke 04, Hunziker is substituted in the 78th minute and for once does not score.

Karlsruher SC (Bundesliga 2) Noah Rupp

Noah Rupp is once again not in the squad for the league leaders.

Schalke 04 (Bundesliga 2) Adrian Gantenbein

Gantenbein plays at right-back for Schalke.

SSV Ulm 1846 (Bundesliga 2) Aaron Keller

Keller is not in the squad for the 2-1 defeat against Nuremberg.

Boca Juniors Lucas Blondel

Boca Juniors lose 2-1 to Racing Club with Blondel still out due to a torn cruciate ligament.

Without a club Josip Drmic

As Drmic is still without a club, he has no minutes to play.

NK Osijek Petar Pusic

The 25-year-old scored the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win against Slaven Belupo.

OFK Belgrade Filip Stojilkovic

The 24-year-old celebrates a dream debut after his loan move from Darmstadt 98 to OFK Belgrade. Stojilkovic is substituted in the 62nd minute of the derby against Partizan Belgrade at 1:2 and scores the winning goal in the 6th minute of stoppage time to make it 3:2. After scoring from close range, he rips his shirt off and receives a yellow card for his topless celebration.

Shanghai Shenhua (China) Cephas Malele

In 24 games in all competitions, the 30-year-old has scored 17 goals and set up 2. The former international is currently out due to an ankle injury. After 25 rounds, Shanghai Shenhua are just two points behind leaders Shanghai Port FC.

Nantong Zhiyun (China) Ming-Yang Yang

Former junior international Ming-Yang Yang, now also 29 years old, will serve a suspension on Saturday.

Atlético Ottawa (Canada) Ruben del Campo Ferreira

Ruben del Campo Ferreira makes it 2-1 in the 48th minute of the 2-2 draw against Cavalry FC - his 11th goal in 23 games. The 24-year-old is three points behind leaders Forge FC with Atlético Ottawa. The Swiss-Portuguese once played for YB U17 and then moved to Atlético Madrid. After spells in Portugal and Spain, the former junior international moved to Canada in the summer of 2023, where he has really hit the ground running and leads the scoring charts.

Greenville (3rd Division USA) Lyam MacKinnon

Greenville Triumph beat Chattanooga Red Wolves 5-2, with Lyam MacKinnon scoring a brace and adding an assist. The 24-year-old, who once trained with Team Vaud in Lausanne, is one of the most prolific scorers in the USA's third-highest league (11 goals and 6 assists in 17 games). Perhaps a move to a higher league will follow soon.

Universitatea Cluj Jasper van der Werff

Leaders Universitatea Cluj play away against Rapid Bucharest on Monday evening.

Vasco da Gama (Brazil) Maxime Dominguez

New signing Dominguez is on the bench for the 1-1 draw against Flamengo.

