Bundesliga Rieder's goal not enough to beat former club

SDA

9.11.2025 - 19:42

One goal from Fabian Rieder was not enough for Augsburg's win against Stuttgart
Keystone

Fabian Rieder scores against his former club. The Swiss international from FC Augsburg makes it 1-0 for the visitors in a 3-2 draw in Stuttgart.

Keystone-SDA

09.11.2025, 19:42

09.11.2025, 19:57

After former Basel player Anton Kade and Frenchman Alexis Claude-Maurice had failed to beat Stuttgart goalkeeper Alexander Nübel, Rieder made it 1-0 in the 9th minute with Augsburg's third attempt. Augsburg later took the lead again at 2:1. However, it was not enough for coach Sandro Wagner's team to secure their third win of the season. Deniz Undav scored two goals to turn things around for Stuttgart, for whom Rieder had played on loan last season.

With just seven points after ten rounds, Augsburg, who started the season with great ambitions, are level on points with FC St. Pauli, who suffered their seventh consecutive defeat with a 2-1 loss against Freiburg.

