On matchday 9 of the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund lose to Augsburg and have to go over the books, Fabian Rieder returns to winning ways with Stuttgart and Leipzig remain unbeaten.

Borussia Dortmund were expected to do well this season after promising signings. The result after eight league games is all the more sobering, as the 2:1 defeat in Augsburg was the team's third defeat, leaving them seven points behind league leaders Leipzig.

The game could hardly have started better for BVB, who took the lead in the 4th minute thanks to Donyell Malen. The visitors had 82% possession in the first half (78% overall), but the score was still 1-1 at the break. The equalizer was scored in the 25th minute by Frenchman Alexis Claude-Maurice, who was also responsible for the 2-1 (50th) for the hosts, who were without Ruben Vargas, who was injured on his ankle. Dortmund's Swiss goalkeeper Gregor Kobel was powerless to prevent both goals.

The fact that BVB are still winless away from home in the current championship (one point in four games) increases the pressure on coach Nuri Sahin. During the week, Dortmund collapsed in the Champions League at Real Madrid (2:5) in the second half after leading 2:0 after 45 minutes. It was Augsburg's second home win in a row.

Leipzig take the lead in the table

Leipzig, who remain unbeaten in the Bundesliga this season, earned their place at the top of the table with a 3-1 home win over third-placed Freiburg - previous leaders Bayern Munich do not play until Sunday in Bochum. Leipzig turned on the heat after a disappointing first half and turned around a 0:1 (15th) thanks to goals from Willi Orban (47th), Lutsharel Geertruida (58th) and Lois Openda (79th).

VfB Stuttgart returned to winning ways after three championship games with just two points. El Bilal Touré was the match-winner in the 2:1 win at home against newly promoted Holstein Kiel with a goal and an assist. The Swiss Fabian Rieder came on for Stuttgart until the 62nd minute and put in a solid performance.

St. Pauli are still waiting for their first goal in front of a home crowd after their fourth home game following promotion. They drew 0-0 against Wolfsburg, who were without Cédric Zesiger.

