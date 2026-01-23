Move to the Premier League Riesen Joins Piubel and Wandeler on the Team

According to the London club, the 26-year-old defender has signed a three-year contract. Riesen played in Frankfurt for the past three years, where she chose not to renew her contract, which was set to expire this summer.

At West Ham United, which finished 10th in the English Women’s Super League last season, Riesen will be reunited with two teammates from the national team: Seraina Piubel and Leila Wandeler.