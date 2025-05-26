Nadine Riesen (left) and Sandrine Mauron during the national team press conference. Keystone

Nadine Riesen and Sandrine Mauron are considered shaky candidates for the European Championship. At the national team press conference, the two explain how they are dealing with this and why they don't want to look too far ahead.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss national team is bottom of the table ahead of the last two Nations League matches against France and Norway and is fighting against relegation from League A.

For the players, it's also a question of pushing themselves forward for the European Championship starting on July 2 . Not everyone who is taking part is guaranteed a place.

Sandrine Mauron and Nadine Riesen, who will be speaking to the media on Monday, are also among the candidates. Show more

The two national team players Sandrine Mauron and Nadine Riesen will be answering questions from journalists on Monday. Neither of them was called up for the last round-up, but will now get a chance to impose themselves.

Nadine Riesen looks back on the past season with mixed feelings. On the one hand, Frankfurt played a strong season and finished third in the table to qualify for international business, but on the other hand, she did not manage to get beyond the role of a supplementary player. "The level is incredibly good and I feel incredibly comfortable in Frankfurt," says Riesen. "But it's important for me to be able to play." Is changing clubs an option? "Difficult, I still have a contract until next year," says Riesen, indirectly hinting that she would not be averse to taking on a new challenge.

But first she wants to take the opportunity to showcase her best side in the national team, because the European Championship is always in the back of her mind. "I always give it my all in training and when I'm allowed to play. In the end, it's the coach who decides. I just don't want to blame myself for not giving my all."

Just how quickly the situation in football can change is always evident when someone gets seriously injured. Lara Marti's dream of taking part in the European Championships was abruptly shattered these days. The 25-year-old tore a cruciate ligament during national team training. When asked about it, Riesen says: "An unbelievable shock, you wouldn't wish that on anyone. Lara is an incredible ray of sunshine, she's missing from the team. That breaks the heart of football."

Nadine Riesen is doing everything she can to force her way into the club and the national team. Keystone

Sandrine Mauron focuses on the here and now

"I'm free and fully focused on the national team," says Mauron, who has just signed a new contract. The 28-year-old will be leaving Servette, but has not yet revealed where she will continue her career. The fact that she wasn't there last time didn't worry her. "It's always a bonus when you're there."

She simply always gives her best and in the end the coach decides whether it's enough or not. As a professional footballer, it is not advisable to look too far ahead. So it comes as no surprise when she says: "First we think about the two games (against France and Norway). We can still achieve something." After all, it's also about avoiding relegation and thus creating a better starting position for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

On the competitive situation in central midfield, Mauron says: "I think I have a chance." She had already taken part in the 2017 and 2022 European Championships, as well as the 2023 World Cup, and there was always a lot of competition. "It comes as it comes. The main thing is to stay fit. And having fun is also important."

The press conference with Riesen and Mauron

The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro The Nati stars Ramona Bachmann, Viola Calligaris and Luana Bühler (from left to right) present the new Nati shirt. Image: SVF This is what the new piece of jewelry looks like. Image: SFV Nati defender Luana Bühler shines in the new shirt. Image: SFV And how does Luana Bühler like the shirt? "I think the slight contrast on the sleeves and collar is cool. It also goes really well with the pattern." Image: SFV Viola Calligaris shows that the shirt can also be worn in everyday life and can even be combined wonderfully. Image: SFV National team star Smilla Vallotto also wears the new jersey with pride. Image: SFV The shirt is also available for men. Image: Puma On July 2, the Swiss national team will play Norway in Basel to kick off the European Championship. Image: SFV The national team plays in this jersey at the Euro The Nati stars Ramona Bachmann, Viola Calligaris and Luana Bühler (from left to right) present the new Nati shirt. Image: SVF This is what the new piece of jewelry looks like. Image: SFV Nati defender Luana Bühler shines in the new shirt. Image: SFV And how does Luana Bühler like the shirt? "I think the slight contrast on the sleeves and collar is cool. It also goes really well with the pattern." Image: SFV Viola Calligaris shows that the shirt can also be worn in everyday life and can even be combined wonderfully. Image: SFV National team star Smilla Vallotto also wears the new jersey with pride. Image: SFV The shirt is also available for men. Image: Puma On July 2, the Swiss national team will play Norway in Basel to kick off the European Championship. Image: SFV

The complete overview of the Swiss group