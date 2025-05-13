Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport closely follows the performances of the Swiss national team players abroad with a view to the 2025 European Championships at home.
🏴 England
Arsenal
Lia Wälti
On the final matchday, Arsenal won the duel for second place against Manchester United 4-3 in front of 46,603 spectators. Wälti, who last started at the end of March, was substituted in the 72nd minute with the score at 4-2. Another major highlight now awaits ahead of the home European Championship: On May 24, Arsenal will face Barcelona in the Champions League final.
West Ham United
Seraina Piubel
West Ham lost 4-2 to Leicester on the final matchday, with Piubel being substituted around 20 minutes before the end. The 24-year-old can look back on a mixed season in which she scored three goals and set up one in 32 games in all competitions.
Tottenham
Luana Bühler
Tottenham finish the season in second-last place after a miserable second half of the season. Bühler was missing through injury in the 1-1 draw against Everton. It was already a difficult season for the 29-year-old, in which she was on the bench far too often.
Aston Villa
Noelle Maritz
Aston Villa were in the relegation battle for a long time before going on a run of five wins in a row and actually finishing the season in the top half of the table. In the middle of it all is Noelle Maritz, who is a mainstay at Aston Villa and also performed well in the 3-1 win over Brighton.
🇩🇪 Germany
Eintracht Frankfurt
Géraldine Reuteler
Reuteler makes it 1:0 with a header in the 20th minute. 10 goals and 6 assists in 20 league games - a strong haul for the 26-year-old. Frankfurt qualify for international play for the fourth time in a row.
Eintracht Frankfurt
Nadine Riesen
Nadine Riesen usually only played second fiddle for Frankfurt, but against Leipzig she was allowed to start for the first time since February 9. She thanked them with a top performance and set up both goals perfectly on the way to the 2:0 win. This is what a letter of application to the national team coach looks like.
Werder Bremen
Livia Peng
On the final matchday, Werder Bremen lose 2:3 to Freiburg and finish the season in 7th place. Peng is not to blame for the goals conceded. Her performances in recent weeks have increased the pressure on regular goalkeeper Elvira Herzog.
Werder Bremen
Amira Arfaoui
Arfaoui started for Werder and was substituted in the 78th minute with the score at 2-2. Only then did Freiburg make it 3:2.
RB Leipzig
Elvira Herzog
Leipzig lost 2-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt on the final matchday. After a good first half of the season and two wins from the first three games of the second half of the season, things went downhill for Leipzig. Seven games without a win, four defeats most recently. Herzog celebrated their last win on February 14 against Potsdam, who only picked up one point in the entire season. Now her number 1 status in the national team is also wavering. She now needs to clear her head so that she can return to the national team with full batteries.
RB Leipzig
Lara Marti
Lara Marti has cemented her place in the starting eleven at Leipzig in recent weeks.
RB Leipzig
Lydia Andrade
Lydia Andrade was substituted in the 59th minute with the score at 0:2 and missed the best chance to tie the game in the 86th minute alone in front of the Frankfurt goal. The 26-year-old leaves Leipzig and addresses the fans with kind words. It is not yet known where her journey will continue.
SC Freiburg
Julia Stierli
Stierli is back in the starting eleven for the last game of the season and does a good job. Her first year in the Bundesliga was very pleasing: a regular starter and 5th place in the final standings - that's something to be proud of.
SC Freiburg
Leela Egli
Egli was substituted in the 64th minute with the score at 2:1. She remains without a goal.
SC Freiburg
Svenja Fölmli
Fölmli puts in a strong performance against Werder, scoring from close range in the 40th minute to make it 2-1 and setting up the 3-2 winner in the 87th minute.
1st FC Cologne
Alena Bienz
Alena Bienz makes it 1-0 in the 23rd minute on the way to a 4-0 win against Potsdam. The 22-year-old will join Freiburg for the new season.
Turbine Potsdam
Mia Schmid
The 20-year-old was an undisputed regular for Potsdam last season. However, she only picked up one point with her team and was relegated without a trace. There are certainly clubs interested in signing her. Whether this is even an option for her is not known.
🇮🇹 Italy
AS Roma
Alayah Pilgrim
AS Roma celebrate a 1:0 win against Fiorentina and secure their Champions League ticket on the final matchday. Pilgrim is in the starting eleven, but does not get a dangerous shot on target. She was substituted in the 61st minute. One highlight is still to come: On May 17, the Romans will face champions Juventus Turin in the Coppa Italia final.
AS Roma
Eseosa Aigbogun
The 99-time international is missing from the Roma squad.
Juventus Turin
Viola Calligaris
Calligaris watches the 1-0 defeat against runners-up Inter Milan from the bench. One more highlight at club level awaits before the European Championship, the Coppa final against AS Roma on May 17.
Juventus Turin
Alisha Lehmann
Alisha Lehmann is not in the Juve squad. On Instagram, she addressed a few words to her team that almost sound a little like a farewell. Among other things, she wrote: "We have incredible players and we always play for each other. Being part of this incredible journey and this team is just a great feeling, we are one." She continued: "Now we're focusing on the cup final next weekend, together we're making dreams come true."
🇪🇸 Spain
Barcelona
Sydney Schertenleib
Barcelona beat Betis 9:0 away from home to secure the league title on the penultimate matchday. Schertenleib sits on the bench for the spectacular win. Barça still have a league game, the Champions League final and the Cup final on the agenda.
RCD Espanyol Barcelona
Laia Ballesté
Espanyol lose 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao despite good chances. Ballesté plays through and is not in focus when the goal is conceded.
🇸🇪 Sweden
Hammarby IF
Smilla Vallotto
Hammarby lost for the first time on matchday seven. In the 1-0 defeat against AIK, Vallotto played through, as he often does.
🇫🇷 France
Dijon FCO
Meriame Terchoun
Dijon suffered a 4-1 defeat in the play-off semi-final against Lyon. Terchoun was substituted in the 71st minute with the score at 0:3. Nevertheless, Dijon have already surpassed their goals for the season by reaching the semi-finals - and Terchoun was able to make a significant contribution.
🇳🇱 Netherlands
PSV Eindhoven
Riola Xhemaili
PSV Eindhoven lose the cup final against Twente 1-2, but there is a glimmer of hope in the 74th minute when Jansen scores the equalizer after Xhemaili's assist. In the end, the disappointment of missing out on the title remains.
🇺🇲 USA
Houston Dash
Ramona Bachmann
Meanwhile, Ramona Bachmann is in Paris and is in seventh heaven after the birth of Luan Maël. Without Bachmann, Houston Dash celebrate a 1:0 win against Seattle Reign.
Seattle Reign
Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic
Crnogorcevic is in the starting eleven for Seattle and is substituted with around 20 minutes to go when the score is 1-0. Before conceding the goal, her opponent got away from her, reacting with lightning speed after a mistake by Crnorgevic's team-mate and ultimately setting up the goal. The 34-year-old barely made an offensive appearance against Houston Dash.
🇳🇴 Norway
Valerenga
Naina Inauen
Inauen celebrates a commanding 4-0 win with her team against Bodø/Glimt. She was substituted in the 57th minute with the score at 2-0.