Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport closely follows the performances of the Swiss national team players abroad with a view to the 2025 European Championships at home.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Arsenal Lia Wälti

On the final matchday, Arsenal won the duel for second place against Manchester United 4-3 in front of 46,603 spectators. Wälti, who last started at the end of March, was substituted in the 72nd minute with the score at 4-2. Another major highlight now awaits ahead of the home European Championship: On May 24, Arsenal will face Barcelona in the Champions League final.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

West Ham lost 4-2 to Leicester on the final matchday, with Piubel being substituted around 20 minutes before the end. The 24-year-old can look back on a mixed season in which she scored three goals and set up one in 32 games in all competitions.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Tottenham finish the season in second-last place after a miserable second half of the season. Bühler was missing through injury in the 1-1 draw against Everton. It was already a difficult season for the 29-year-old, in which she was on the bench far too often.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

Aston Villa were in the relegation battle for a long time before going on a run of five wins in a row and actually finishing the season in the top half of the table. In the middle of it all is Noelle Maritz, who is a mainstay at Aston Villa and also performed well in the 3-1 win over Brighton.

🇩🇪 Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

Reuteler makes it 1:0 with a header in the 20th minute. 10 goals and 6 assists in 20 league games - a strong haul for the 26-year-old. Frankfurt qualify for international play for the fourth time in a row.

Eintracht Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

Nadine Riesen usually only played second fiddle for Frankfurt, but against Leipzig she was allowed to start for the first time since February 9. She thanked them with a top performance and set up both goals perfectly on the way to the 2:0 win. This is what a letter of application to the national team coach looks like.

Werder Bremen Livia Peng

On the final matchday, Werder Bremen lose 2:3 to Freiburg and finish the season in 7th place. Peng is not to blame for the goals conceded. Her performances in recent weeks have increased the pressure on regular goalkeeper Elvira Herzog.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Arfaoui started for Werder and was substituted in the 78th minute with the score at 2-2. Only then did Freiburg make it 3:2.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

Leipzig lost 2-0 to Eintracht Frankfurt on the final matchday. After a good first half of the season and two wins from the first three games of the second half of the season, things went downhill for Leipzig. Seven games without a win, four defeats most recently. Herzog celebrated their last win on February 14 against Potsdam, who only picked up one point in the entire season. Now her number 1 status in the national team is also wavering. She now needs to clear her head so that she can return to the national team with full batteries.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Lara Marti has cemented her place in the starting eleven at Leipzig in recent weeks.

RB Leipzig Lydia Andrade

Lydia Andrade was substituted in the 59th minute with the score at 0:2 and missed the best chance to tie the game in the 86th minute alone in front of the Frankfurt goal. The 26-year-old leaves Leipzig and addresses the fans with kind words. It is not yet known where her journey will continue.

SC Freiburg Julia Stierli

Stierli is back in the starting eleven for the last game of the season and does a good job. Her first year in the Bundesliga was very pleasing: a regular starter and 5th place in the final standings - that's something to be proud of.

SC Freiburg Leela Egli

Egli was substituted in the 64th minute with the score at 2:1. She remains without a goal.

SC Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Fölmli puts in a strong performance against Werder, scoring from close range in the 40th minute to make it 2-1 and setting up the 3-2 winner in the 87th minute.

1st FC Cologne Alena Bienz

Alena Bienz makes it 1-0 in the 23rd minute on the way to a 4-0 win against Potsdam. The 22-year-old will join Freiburg for the new season.

Turbine Potsdam Mia Schmid

The 20-year-old was an undisputed regular for Potsdam last season. However, she only picked up one point with her team and was relegated without a trace. There are certainly clubs interested in signing her. Whether this is even an option for her is not known.

🇮🇹 Italy

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

AS Roma celebrate a 1:0 win against Fiorentina and secure their Champions League ticket on the final matchday. Pilgrim is in the starting eleven, but does not get a dangerous shot on target. She was substituted in the 61st minute. One highlight is still to come: On May 17, the Romans will face champions Juventus Turin in the Coppa Italia final.

AS Roma Eseosa Aigbogun

The 99-time international is missing from the Roma squad.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris watches the 1-0 defeat against runners-up Inter Milan from the bench. One more highlight at club level awaits before the European Championship, the Coppa final against AS Roma on May 17.

Juventus Turin Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann is not in the Juve squad. On Instagram, she addressed a few words to her team that almost sound a little like a farewell. Among other things, she wrote: "We have incredible players and we always play for each other. Being part of this incredible journey and this team is just a great feeling, we are one." She continued: "Now we're focusing on the cup final next weekend, together we're making dreams come true."

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Barcelona beat Betis 9:0 away from home to secure the league title on the penultimate matchday. Schertenleib sits on the bench for the spectacular win. Barça still have a league game, the Champions League final and the Cup final on the agenda.

RCD Espanyol Barcelona Laia Ballesté

Espanyol lose 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao despite good chances. Ballesté plays through and is not in focus when the goal is conceded.

🇸🇪 Sweden

Hammarby IF Smilla Vallotto

Hammarby lost for the first time on matchday seven. In the 1-0 defeat against AIK, Vallotto played through, as he often does.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon FCO Meriame Terchoun

Dijon suffered a 4-1 defeat in the play-off semi-final against Lyon. Terchoun was substituted in the 71st minute with the score at 0:3. Nevertheless, Dijon have already surpassed their goals for the season by reaching the semi-finals - and Terchoun was able to make a significant contribution.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

PSV Eindhoven lose the cup final against Twente 1-2, but there is a glimmer of hope in the 74th minute when Jansen scores the equalizer after Xhemaili's assist. In the end, the disappointment of missing out on the title remains.

🇺🇲 USA

Houston Dash Ramona Bachmann

Meanwhile, Ramona Bachmann is in Paris and is in seventh heaven after the birth of Luan Maël. Without Bachmann, Houston Dash celebrate a 1:0 win against Seattle Reign.

Seattle Reign Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Crnogorcevic is in the starting eleven for Seattle and is substituted with around 20 minutes to go when the score is 1-0. Before conceding the goal, her opponent got away from her, reacting with lightning speed after a mistake by Crnorgevic's team-mate and ultimately setting up the goal. The 34-year-old barely made an offensive appearance against Houston Dash.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

Inauen celebrates a commanding 4-0 win with her team against Bodø/Glimt. She was substituted in the 57th minute with the score at 2-0.

