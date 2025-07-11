Riola Xhemaili's late goal to secure Switzerland's place in the quarter-finals causes ecstasy in Swiss football. Viola Calligaris is particularly grateful to her teammate.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Riola Xhemaili is the first to enter the garage just outside the Stade de Genève, which has been converted into a meeting zone for media representatives and players for this European Championship. She is, of course, the great heroine of the evening, who secured Switzerland's progress in this tournament with her goal in stoppage time against Finland.

Her pulse must have shot up to 200 when she deflected Géraldine Reuteler's shot into the Finns' goal, says the player from Solothurn, before she describes the anxious seconds with an expression of strength when she feared that the video referees would abruptly destroy Switzerland's moment of happiness.

The 22-year-old's adrenaline was still pumping in the minutes after the final whistle. "We just really wanted to get into this quarter-final," she says - even then with a rather unquotable addendum.

Oscillating between starting eleven and substitutes' bench

Xhemaili has not always been part of the national team in recent months. The fact that she was not considered for the national team despite her strong performances at PSV Eindhoven was not universally understood in the SFA environment, and it seemed as if Xhemaili would not be able to play her way up in Pia Sundhage's favor despite her performances at the club.

But then she suddenly found herself in the starting line-up for both the last test match against the Czech Republic (4:1) and the European Championship opener against Norway (1:2) and, alongside Géraldine Reuteler, seemed to have become the great offensive hope. In the second European Championship match against Iceland, however, the national team coach once again opted for others, and because Switzerland went on to secure an eminently important 2-0 victory, it suddenly seems quite possible that Xhemaili's time on this year's European Championship stage has come to an end.

Riola Xhemaili and Viola Calligaris celebrate Switzerland's late equalizer Keystone

But as the 82nd minute of the game dawned on Thursday evening and the nervousness in the stands grew by the second, Xhemaili was back on the touchline. She and Alisha Lehmann are the last trump cards that Sundhage throws into this game. And less than ten minutes later, the player who supposedly no longer fits into the system has become the great heroine who keeps Switzerland's European Championship dream alive.

"I always have to be ready, even when I'm not playing," says Xhemaili. "That's exactly the kind of situation I come in for. But at the moment I can't really realize what's happened." Coach Sundhage says Xhemaili reacted well after being left out against Iceland. She has trained well. "Rio scores a lot of goals in training," says the Swede. "And those who score goals have to be on the pitch."

Sundhage can say this sentence from a position of strength. As a coach who has once again shown a golden touch in giving her team the right impetus during a match. After all, she will now go down in the annals as the coach who led Switzerland into the knockout phase of a European Championship for the first time.

The side-footed goal that nobody cares about anymore

However, this story could also have been one in which the protagonist is not a heroine, but rather a tragic figure. Viola Calligaris is standing just a few meters away from Xhemaili. The defender was at fault for the penalty against the Finns in the 77th minute with a clumsy leg challenge that could have spelled the end of Switzerland's European Championship adventure. "I'm incredibly grateful to Rio for that goal," says Calligaris, before hugging her team-mate. She couldn't even scream for joy anymore, says the 29-year-old. "I was just empty - and incredibly happy."

The Obwalden native's relief is palpable in her words. Not least because she missed an excellent scoring opportunity in the first half with a failed side-footed shot that could have turned the game in Switzerland's favor much earlier. "Yes, I have to make that one," said Calligaris self-critically. "I should have taken the ball with my head."

It is a scene that, thanks to the late Swiss goal, no longer needs to be given any attention, although Calligaris says that at times during the game, possible headlines were already running through her head. "Calligaris disappoints a whole nation", for example.

But when she opens a newspaper in the next few days, she will see how this nation is rather proud of what the national team has achieved so far at this tournament. The quarter-finals are a week away on Friday. Calligaris says: "We said from the start that we wanted to make history. We will do everything we can to ensure it continues."