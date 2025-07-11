Former international Danique Stein had Riola Xhemaili on her radar years ago when she was a coach at FC Basel. She speaks highly of the 22-year-old in the football talk show Heimspiel.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Substitute Riola Xhemaili's stoppage-time goal against Finland sends Switzerland into the European Championship quarter-finals.

Former FCB coach and former international Danique Stein explains what makes the national team heroine stand out in the women's national team football talk. Show more

Against Finland, Riola Xhemaili is substituted in the 81st minute with the score at 0:1. A goal was needed, otherwise Switzerland would be eliminated in the group stage. And that's when Xhemaili's big moment comes: in stoppage time, she pushes the ball over the line to make it 1:1 and send the Stade de Genève into raptures. After the game, she said coolly: "I was already thinking during the warm-up that Pia would substitute me. I felt good and I knew I was going to score."

"It's like a beautiful dream come true." Because it hasn't been an easy year, says Xhemaili. Although she is a big player at PSV Eindhoven, she is often not even called up for the national team or is only used sparingly. For a long time, it was not certain whether she would make the European Championship squad; she was considered a shaky candidate until recently. This was after she was surprisingly not called up for the 2023 World Cup. But this time she jumped on the bandwagon and proved her class.

Danique Stein says in the football talk Heimspiel bei der Frauen-Nati that not being called up for the World Cup was certainly a "break in the neck". "When you're that young, your world collapses. But I think it made her stronger, even if you don't want to hear that at the time. Today, she really is a top performer. I am very enthusiastic."

Stein has been following Xhemaili's career for a very long time. And she was already strong before that. "She played for FCB and was allowed to train with the boys for a long time. When I became FCB coach in the 21/22 season, I had a chat with Riola and said: 'Hey, you belong in my squad, I really want you'." Everyone on campus recognized her talent. "She was young, wild, very light on her feet and she just loved kicking. Just like her twin brother." However, she then decided to move to the Bundesliga.

"When she's allowed to be creative, it's a mega pleasure"

But what makes Xhemaili so special? Michael Wegmann, Head of Sport blue News, says: "What fascinates me is her nose. She runs to where it's dangerous, she scurries through, is extremely strong on the ball." An instinctive footballer like few others. She lacks a bit of pace and that is probably the reason why she is not always in the starting eleven.

Stein agrees and adds: "I always think she plays like a young man, that's what they used to say on campus." She is a typical hanging midfielder or ten who makes the difference. "When she has that space and is allowed to be creative, it's a mega pleasure. But you also have to be the type of coach who just lets her do it and trusts her." And that's exactly what Pia Sundhage did on Thursday.

For Xhemaili, this decisive goal is balm for the soul. Anyone who reacts like this to setbacks and disappointments has more than earned a moment like this.