Switzerland will face Spain in the European Championship quarter-finals on Friday. Ahead of the game, Riola Xhemaili and Svenja Fölmli talk about the clash. Stream and ticker of the media conference.
Strong bench an advantage
Fölmli: "The people who come in can make the difference for us."
Like Shaqiri now a national hero in Albania/Kosovo?
Xhemaili: "The videos have gone viral there. I have a lot of family there. I'm all the prouder to have made so many people happy."
Nati was in the stadium for Spain-Italy
Fölmli: "It was impressive to see them live. As Xhemaili said, it will be important to be able to keep up for a long time."
Recipe against Spain
Xhemaili: "We have to go a long time without conceding a goal, otherwise they'll get on a roll. It will be difficult, but not impossible."
Competition
Fölmli: "The rhythm is already different now at the European Championship. Of course I want to play as much as possible. But I don't begrudge any player that, in the end, it's success that counts."
Joker role against Spain too?
Xhemaili: "Whether as a substitute or in the starting eleven, I always give my all for the country. So it doesn't matter."
Xhemaili: Barbecued at home with the family
"I was at home in Niederbipp. I had a barbecue there with my family to relax a bit."
Matchwinner Xhemaili
"It's still an indescribable feeling to have scored the goal in injury time. But now the focus is on Spain."
Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker of the media conference with Riola Xhemaili and Svenja Fölmli. What do they say about the European Championship quarter-final against Spain?
