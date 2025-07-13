  1. Residential Customers
Stream the press conference Riola Xhemaili and Svenja Fölmli ahead of the quarter-final clash against Spain

Syl Battistuzzi

13.7.2025

Switzerland will face Spain in the European Championship quarter-finals on Friday. Ahead of the game, Riola Xhemaili and Svenja Fölmli talk about the clash. Stream and ticker of the media conference.

13.07.2025, 14:10

13.07.2025, 14:33

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed

  • Strong bench an advantage

    Fölmli: "The people who come in can make the difference for us."

  • Like Shaqiri now a national hero in Albania/Kosovo?

    Xhemaili: "The videos have gone viral there. I have a lot of family there. I'm all the prouder to have made so many people happy."

  • Nati was in the stadium for Spain-Italy

    Fölmli: "It was impressive to see them live. As Xhemaili said, it will be important to be able to keep up for a long time."

  • Recipe against Spain

    Xhemaili: "We have to go a long time without conceding a goal, otherwise they'll get on a roll. It will be difficult, but not impossible."

  • Competition

    Fölmli: "The rhythm is already different now at the European Championship. Of course I want to play as much as possible. But I don't begrudge any player that, in the end, it's success that counts."

  • Joker role against Spain too?

    Xhemaili: "Whether as a substitute or in the starting eleven, I always give my all for the country. So it doesn't matter."

  • Xhemaili: Barbecued at home with the family

    "I was at home in Niederbipp. I had a barbecue there with my family to relax a bit."

  • Matchwinner Xhemaili

    "It's still an indescribable feeling to have scored the goal in injury time. But now the focus is on Spain."

  • Hello ...

    ... and welcome to the live ticker of the media conference with Riola Xhemaili and Svenja Fölmli. What do they say about the European Championship quarter-final against Spain?

    • Show more

All the news about the European Women's Championship

Show more

