The Netherlands Riola Xhemaili continues to draw attention to herself

SDA

3.5.2025 - 16:11

Riola Xhemaili recommends herself to PSV Eindhoven for a call-up to the Swiss national team
Riola Xhemaili recommends herself to PSV Eindhoven for a call-up to the Swiss national team
Keystone

Riola Xhemaili underlines her good form. The 22-year-old Swiss scored two goals in PSV Eindhoven's 3-0 away win against Sittard.

Keystone-SDA

03.05.2025, 16:11

Xhemaili, who has not been in the national team squad of late but is still hoping to be called up for the home European Championship, put her team ahead with a penalty and doubled her tally nine minutes later. With ten goals in the championship, the player from Solothurn is PSV's top scorer.

Crucial weeks lie ahead for Xhemaili and Eindhoven: the cup final against Twente on May 10. A week later, the two teams, who are level on points, will be in a long-distance duel for the championship title.

