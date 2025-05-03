Riola Xhemaili recommends herself to PSV Eindhoven for a call-up to the Swiss national team Keystone

Riola Xhemaili underlines her good form. The 22-year-old Swiss scored two goals in PSV Eindhoven's 3-0 away win against Sittard.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Xhemaili, who has not been in the national team squad of late but is still hoping to be called up for the home European Championship, put her team ahead with a penalty and doubled her tally nine minutes later. With ten goals in the championship, the player from Solothurn is PSV's top scorer.

Crucial weeks lie ahead for Xhemaili and Eindhoven: the cup final against Twente on May 10. A week later, the two teams, who are level on points, will be in a long-distance duel for the championship title.