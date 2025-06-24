Riola Xhemaili has settled her sporting future Keystone

Riola Xhemaili has settled her sporting future shortly before the start of the home European Championships. After a one-year loan, the Swiss international is moving from VfL Wolfsburg to PSV Eindhoven.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Xhemaili can look back on a strong season with the Dutch top club. She narrowly missed out on the league title and cup win as a regular player with PSV. In the League Cup, Eindhoven still secured a title against double winners Twente Enschede - also thanks to Xhemaili, who scored 14 goals and contributed six assists in 26 games across all competitions.

Xhemaili moved from Freiburg to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023 on a four-year contract within the Bundesliga. However, she was unable to secure a regular place with the Wolves. She then went on loan to Eindhoven, where she now has a contract until the summer of 2028.