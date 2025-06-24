  1. Residential Customers
Next transfer of a national team player Riola Xhemaili joins Eindhoven on a permanent deal

SDA

24.6.2025 - 15:50

Riola Xhemaili has settled her sporting future
Riola Xhemaili has settled her sporting future
Keystone

Riola Xhemaili has settled her sporting future shortly before the start of the home European Championships. After a one-year loan, the Swiss international is moving from VfL Wolfsburg to PSV Eindhoven.

Keystone-SDA

24.06.2025, 15:50

24.06.2025, 16:12

Xhemaili can look back on a strong season with the Dutch top club. She narrowly missed out on the league title and cup win as a regular player with PSV. In the League Cup, Eindhoven still secured a title against double winners Twente Enschede - also thanks to Xhemaili, who scored 14 goals and contributed six assists in 26 games across all competitions.

Vallotto, Beney, Peng and co.. National team players on the move - 11 transfers are already fixed

Vallotto, Beney, Peng and co.National team players on the move - 11 transfers are already fixed

Xhemaili moved from Freiburg to Wolfsburg in the summer of 2023 on a four-year contract within the Bundesliga. However, she was unable to secure a regular place with the Wolves. She then went on loan to Eindhoven, where she now has a contract until the summer of 2028.

