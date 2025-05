Riola Xhemaili loses out in the Dutch Cup final with Eindhoven Keystone

Riola Xhemaili narrowly misses out on winning the cup with PSV Eindhoven.

The Swiss international striker, on loan from VfL Wolfsburg to the Dutch top club, lost 2-1 to Twente Enschede in the final in Rotterdam.

As almost always this season, Xhemaili was in the starting eleven for the showdown with their fiercest rivals for the league title. With ten goals in the league and two in the cup, the 22-year-old's visit to PSV paid off.