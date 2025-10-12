  1. Residential Customers
Netherlands Riola Xhemaili scores three times for PSV Vrouwen

SDA

12.10.2025 - 19:32

Riola Xhemaili scores three times shortly before the Swiss national team's next match
Keystone

Before the Swiss women's national team meet up for their first match since the home European Championship, Riola Xhemaili is once again in a scoring mood at club level.

Keystone-SDA

12.10.2025, 19:50

In her PSV Vrouwen's 5:0 win over Breda, the 22-year-old scored three times, one of them from the penalty spot. With seven goals in five games, the player from Solothurn is now the sole top scorer in the Dutch league. Thanks to her convincing performances, Xhemaili, who fired Switzerland into the quarter-finals at the home European Championships with her 92nd-minute goal against Finland, is now in the best position to take on a higher role in the national team.

At the end of October, Pia Sundhage's team will play tests against Canada and Scotland. The national coach will announce which players will be nominated for the matches next Tuesday.

