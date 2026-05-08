Riola Xhemaili scored her 13th goal of the season in the championship on Friday evening. Picture: Keystone

Switzerland's Riola Xhemaili secures the Dutch championship title with PSV Eindhoven.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 2-0 home win against Den Haag means that the team from Solothurn can no longer be displaced from the top of the table in the final round.

Xhemaili put PSV Vrouwen on the road to victory after less than three minutes with her 13th goal of the season. The 23-year-old's tally this season puts her in 4th place in the goalscoring charts.

In a week's time on Saturday, Xhemaili can make herself a double winner. PSV will then face Twente, the dethroned champions, in the cup final.