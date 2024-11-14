A massive police force secures the stadium. Photo: Aurelien Morissard/AP sda

Despite extensive security measures, clashes broke out at the Stade de France during the match between France and Israel. The police quickly intervened to bring the situation under control.

SDA

There were riots at the Nations League match between France and Israel at the Stade de France despite strict security measures. Around 50 people were involved in clashes in the north curve during the first half. The security forces reacted promptly and separated the rival groups within two minutes.

The situation in Paris remained calm before the match. The stadium had already been extensively secured by a massive police presence since the afternoon.

Extensive security measures

Paris police chief Laurent Nuñez had classified the match as a high-risk game. A total of 4,000 police officers were deployed, both in the stadium and in the surrounding area as well as on local transport. In addition, 1,600 security personnel ensured order inside the stadium.

Despite the security concerns, many seats in the stadium remained unoccupied. Around 20,000 spectators watched the match, including some Israeli fans who were present despite a warning from the Israeli National Security Council. French President Emmanuel Macron and former presidents Nicolas Sarkozy and François Hollande were also present in the stands.

Protests and security concerns

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered near the stadium in the early evening to protest against the match under the slogan "You don't play with genocide". A dpa reporter reported a calm situation on site.

The safety of Israeli fans was a key concern, especially after targeted attacks in Amsterdam last Thursday. The Israeli National Security Council had warned its citizens to be careful at events abroad and to avoid sporting and cultural events involving Israeli teams or artists, Haaretz newspaper reported.

SDA