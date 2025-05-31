While Paris Saint-Germain celebrates a historic victory in Munich, riots break out in the French capital. Keystone

There were chaotic scenes and arrests in the French capital Paris during Paris Saint-Germain's victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League final. According to reports, arrests have been made.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to the newspaper "Le Parisien", the police spoke of tensions on the Champs-Élysées boulevard and near the Parc des Princes, caused by people with "bad intentions".

The police intervened to restore calm. According to the BFMTV channel, dozens of people were arrested for carrying fireworks, for example. France's Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau wrote on X about "barbarians" who provoked the police while the real fans were enjoying the match between PSG and Inter Milan in Munich.

Videos showed fans running around on the Champs-Élysées. Other videos showed police officers running after fans.