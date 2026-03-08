There were tumultuous scenes after the end of the Glasgow derby. KEYSTONE

After the penalty shoot-out in the Glasgow derby, fans of both teams storm the pitch. The police intervene.

Riots overshadowed the cup match between the bitter Glasgow football rivals Rangers and Celtic. After Tomas Cvancara had decided the quarter-final for Celtic with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out win, supporters of both clubs stormed onto the pitch at Ibrox Park.

First the visiting Celtic fans were on the pitch, then supporters of the host Rangers did the same, as the British broadcaster BBC reported. Objects were thrown and the police intervened. There were initially no details of any injuries or arrests. The Scottish Football Association (FA) announced an investigation and condemned the incidents. According to the BBC, neither club wanted to make an official statement.

Rangers coach Röhl: Result not deserved

The game itself was not very attractive and ended 0-0, so that the result had to be decided in a penalty shoot-out. Rangers were superior for long stretches. However, the home side missed twice from the spot, while all four Celtic shooters scored.

"The result is disappointing. Penalty shoot-outs are always a bit of a matter of luck. We were the better team over 120 minutes," said Rangers coach Danny Röhl after the so-called Old Firm derby between the two big Glasgow clubs. "We played a really good game. But football is about results and today we didn't get the result we deserved."