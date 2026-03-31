  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

England Roberto De Zerbi takes over at Tottenham

SDA

31.3.2026 - 18:18

Roberto De Zerbi returns to the Premier League
Roberto De Zerbi returns to the Premier League
Keystone

As expected, Tottenham Hotspur have signed Roberto De Zerbi as their new coach. The 46-year-old Italian is initially expected to save the Londoners from relegation.

Keystone-SDA

31.03.2026, 18:18

De Zerbi signed a "long-term contract" with the Europa League winners, as the club announced. De Zerbi is the third coach this season after Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor for the 17th-placed Premier League side, who are just one point clear of the relegation places.

Tottenham parted company with the Dane Frank, who was hired last summer with high hopes, in February after a disappointing season. His successor Tudor, who had only been brought in as interim coach, had to leave after just six weeks. Under the Croatian, Tottenham picked up just one point from five games in the Premier League.

De Zerbi has already made a name for himself in the Premier League as coach at Brighton, leading the club to the European Cup for the first time in 2023. Most recently, he worked at Olympique Marseille until his dismissal in February. He will make his debut for Tottenham on April 12 away against promoted Sunderland with Granit Xhaka.

More from the department

Test match in the ticker. Vargas fires a warning shot just before the break - something the Nati can build on

Test match in the tickerVargas fires a warning shot just before the break - something the Nati can build on

Negative sides of the job. Gerardo Seoane:

Negative sides of the jobGerardo Seoane: "As a coach, the family gets a raw deal"

Quick agreement with Dortmund?. Schlotterbeck disagrees:

Quick agreement with Dortmund?Schlotterbeck disagrees: "This is stupid now - also for BVB fans"