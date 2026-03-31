Roberto De Zerbi returns to the Premier League Keystone

As expected, Tottenham Hotspur have signed Roberto De Zerbi as their new coach. The 46-year-old Italian is initially expected to save the Londoners from relegation.

Keystone-SDA SDA

De Zerbi signed a "long-term contract" with the Europa League winners, as the club announced. De Zerbi is the third coach this season after Thomas Frank and Igor Tudor for the 17th-placed Premier League side, who are just one point clear of the relegation places.

Tottenham parted company with the Dane Frank, who was hired last summer with high hopes, in February after a disappointing season. His successor Tudor, who had only been brought in as interim coach, had to leave after just six weeks. Under the Croatian, Tottenham picked up just one point from five games in the Premier League.

De Zerbi has already made a name for himself in the Premier League as coach at Brighton, leading the club to the European Cup for the first time in 2023. Most recently, he worked at Olympique Marseille until his dismissal in February. He will make his debut for Tottenham on April 12 away against promoted Sunderland with Granit Xhaka.