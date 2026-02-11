Coach Roberto De Zerbi has to leave Ligue 1 club Marseille Keystone

Marseille and coach Roberto De Zerbi are to end their partnership, the Ligue 1 club has announced. The announcement comes two days after the clear defeat against Paris Saint-Germain (0:5).

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 46-year-old Italian was appointed coach of Marseille for three seasons in June 2024 and finished second in the championship in the summer of 2025. However, the club was eliminated from the Champions League at the end of January with a 3-0 defeat in Bruges. Marseille are currently in 4th place in Ligue 1, 12 points behind PSG.