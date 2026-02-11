  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Marseille coach has to go Roberto De Zerbi's 5-0 defeat to PSG is his undoing

SDA

11.2.2026 - 08:24

Coach Roberto De Zerbi has to leave Ligue 1 club Marseille
Coach Roberto De Zerbi has to leave Ligue 1 club Marseille
Keystone

Marseille and coach Roberto De Zerbi are to end their partnership, the Ligue 1 club has announced. The announcement comes two days after the clear defeat against Paris Saint-Germain (0:5).

Keystone-SDA

11.02.2026, 08:24

11.02.2026, 09:15

The 46-year-old Italian was appointed coach of Marseille for three seasons in June 2024 and finished second in the championship in the summer of 2025. However, the club was eliminated from the Champions League at the end of January with a 3-0 defeat in Bruges. Marseille are currently in 4th place in Ligue 1, 12 points behind PSG.

More from the department

"We want to get out of this together"FCL sporting director Meyer backs coach Frick

500 days without a haircut. Manchester fails: The hairy ManUtd fan has to keep waiting for a visit to the hairdresser

500 days without a haircutManchester fails: The hairy ManUtd fan has to keep waiting for a visit to the hairdresser

Super League on Wednesday. YB with fond memories of St. Gallen ++ Cantonal derby in Zurich

Super League on WednesdayYB with fond memories of St. Gallen ++ Cantonal derby in Zurich