Roberto Mancini has a job in the Arab world again. The soon-to-be 61-year-old Italian has taken over the reins at Qatari club Al Sadd.
According to the club's announcement on social media, Mancini has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. The former Italy national coach was most recently in charge of the Saudi Arabian national team. The collaboration ended just over a year ago after only 14 months.
In his home country, Mancini has enjoyed success both as a club and national team coach. He won the league title three times with Inter Milan and led the national team to the European Championship title just over four years ago.