Robinho once wowed the football world with his feint and trick plays. Keystone

Robinho is serving his nine-year sentence for gang rape in a Brazilian prison - and gives an insight into his everyday life behind bars.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Robinho has been serving a nine-year prison sentence in Brazil since March 2024 for gang rape, which he was convicted of in Italy in 2017.

In a video, the ex-football star emphasizes that he receives no special treatment in prison and lives like all other inmates.

Robinho contradicts reports of alleged leadership roles or mental health problems. Show more

Robinho was sentenced to nine years in prison in Italy in 2017 for his involvement in the gang rape of an Albanian woman in a discotheque in Milan.

The 41-year-old is serving his sentence in his home country. The former Real Madrid, Manchester City and AC Milan striker has been imprisoned in P2 prison in Tremembé in the interior of São Paulo since March 2024. In a video, the former Brazil international (100 caps) gave an insight into his everyday life. He does not receive preferential treatment.

"My diet, my sleeping times, everything is exactly the same as the other inmates. I've never been given anything else to eat, I've never been treated differently. I do everything that the other inmates are allowed to do, namely work, read a book and occasionally play football if we feel like it, which is allowed if there is no work on Sundays," says Robinho (via UOL).

It is a popular prison for detainees because there is work and no criminal gangs or oppression, explains the former football star, who was once considered the legitimate successor to Pelé at the start of his career. "This is about re-educating and re-socializing those who have made mistakes. I have never had a leadership role here or anywhere else. Here, the guards are in charge and we, the inmates, just obey."

Eldest son is a professional footballer at Santos

He has never had any problems with the guards or other inmates. "Everyone is treated the same - I'm not treated any differently because I was a footballer," says Robinho. Edinho, son of Pelé, is also imprisoned here for money laundering.

Robinho also talks about his son Robinho Jr. The 17-year-old has followed in his father's footsteps and is under contract with Santos in the top Brazilian league.

"If my wife doesn't come alone, she brings my children with her. The eldest just plays at the weekend, but the other two can come along," explains the father of three. He leads a normal life in prison. "That I'm a leader or have mental problems are lies," Robinho says.